What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s new ticket ballot system? Where is the loyalty?

Contrary to the belief by some on the JustArsenal website that I’m not a true Gooner (based on my correct opinions we would regress after Mr Wenger left and wouldn’t have the mentality to deal with the pressure of a title race), I actually attended the Emirates for the first time in September 2010 – we lost to West Brom 3-2 !!!

I have a red membership, the cheapest membership you can have but living In Plymouth, Poole, York and Wales, it allowed me to target one game a month.

How it works is that every season I’m essentially paying 30 something pounds to have a chance of buying tickets a month before the fixture takes place.

You are buying access to a few thousand seats not yet sold. It works though.

I have two memberships, one in my name and one in a friend’s name which I use to take whoever wants to accompany me for the day.

So, for over a decade, a yearly direct debit of approx 70-80 pounds goes to Arsenal, one of those standing orders you forget exists.

This period, of course, coincides with not the most successful in our history.

So naturally last campaign, where we were top of the League the majority of time, suddenly everyone wants a seat.

Is it morally right that a loyal customer now misses out to supporters only jumping on the train when things are going well?

No, but that is what happens at a big club.

I can accept a number of tickets going on sale at a certain time and being beaten in a queue.

What I find hard to stomach is the change in policy that now all red membership tickets will be decided by a ballot!

My chances of getting a ticket are now based on trusting my name to be drawn out of a fictional tumbler.

That makes it hard to organise dates as essentially you have to wait if you were successful before making plans. Logically the more ballots you enter, your chances increase.

So far, I been part of every ballot and so far, …. nothing

It’s not Arsenal’s fault, they had to alter the procedure as serious laws were being broken, and as usual the minority ruin things for the rest of us.

To those not familiar, how the system should work is your membership is like a credit card, what games you pay for are registered to that card. That card essentially gets you into the stadium without you needing a paper ticket.

As long as you memorise what area, block and seat your sitting in, there is zero reason for any steward to interact with you.

Some of course see this as a business opportunity and take liberties.

I have been in the local Costa and watched a man pull out multiple cards essentially lending them to clients who then meet him afterwards to give the card back.

Of course, the scheme is, where he’s paid say 40 pound to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth, he’s now charging over 100 pounds and making that profit on every card.

The Ballot is intended to prevent that type of activity, but it hurts those who have done nothing wrong.

Paying 80 pound a year just to qualify to be able to give them further money is one thing.

Now, I’m paying 80 pound a month just to participate in essentially a raffle where the odds are not in my favour.

Even if I’m lucky, my name might pop out of the hat once a season.

So, I’m giving Arsenal 80 pound a year for potentially the right to buy one match?

Arsenal never bothered any correspondence to explain this change of policy, which essentially means I’m now paying for something drastically different to what I originally purchased with them.

Nor is there any benefits based on loyalty.

They simply don’t have to possess any customer service skills, because if I cancel my direct debit there’s thousands more in the queue.

I guess ‘non-negotiable’ principles didn’t apply to us fans?

Any other red members?

I love to hear your thoughts.

Dan

