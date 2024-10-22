What are your thoughts on Caldentey’s first few months with Arsenal Women?

Mariona Caldentey has been a fantastic addition to this Arsenal women’s team. The summer recruit from Barcelona Femeni has undoubtedly strived to meet the high expectations placed on her.

Signing her after a league campaign in which she had 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games, we were expecting that she’d massively upgrade our attack, given her knack of scoring or assisting goals and her versatility. Well, she’s just done that.

In 14 games (the Champions League qualifiers included) for Arsenal, she’s got 4 goals and assists.

Other than those goals, she’s also been key to Arsenal’s mini-resurgence. Originally, Jonas Eidevall utilised her as a winger, but Renee Slegers has shifted her role to a 10 position, where she has excelled at directing the attack.

After the win over West Ham, where she scored the penalty, she was asked what she thought of her role change. She told Arsenal.com: “Well, my role is always to be more in the pocket. It doesn’t matter if I start on the wing or as the number ten. I’m just trying to do my best in every position. I think the girls who came in helped us a lot. I think that’s what we need because the league is long, the season is long, so we need all of us. And today we showed that everyone is ready to play; everyone can add value to the team, and that’s so nice.”

The Spaniard is clearly someone ready to fight for the team. Her words indicate that she’s competing for the badge on the front of the shirt, and we’ll remember her name on the back. I hope her infectious attitude spreads to her teammates, who have much to learn from her.

What are your thoughts on Caldentey’s first couple of months with our Gunners?

