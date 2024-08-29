What are your Top Three Arsenal signings under Mikel Arteta? You have 32 to choose from..

The top three signings of Mikel Arteta’s Tenure.

Arsenal as of writing this article have struck a deal with Real Sociedad for the signing of Mikel Merino and the deal has been made official. He becomes the 32nd signing of Arteta’s regime so far, with the club having signed a pool of talented players over his tenure, today I would like to take a look at the top three best signings (in my opinion) of Arteta’s reign (in no particularly order).

Gabriel Magalhães: The Brazilian international has been a mainstay in our backline since his £27million move from Lille in the summer of 2020, even through the instabilities of that season he remained one of our best defenders even notching in a couple of goals along the way. He's not your typical modern day centerback like Saliba who can do it all effortlessly, but he possesses a good mixture of it all. He's outstanding in the air (in both boxes), he's aggressive in the duels and has the pace to recover as well, solid profile ! Given his current market value now then there's no doubt that he's one of the best signings of Mikel's tenure so far Martin Ødegaard: Where should I begin, to say that this transfer was a steal would be an understatement, from the first games of his Arsenal career we all could all see that he could be one of the best players in the premier league easily. An initial loan transfer before we made it permanent the following window for a £35million fee, few can argue that it wasn't a bargain at the time. Currently the skipper of the club his quality and class is something few playmakers have in world football from his vision and passing ability to his insane workrate he's a manager's dream. given the price we signed him for then he's easily the best Signing Mikel and Edu have made so far. Declan Rice: A more recent signing than the previous two however his impact has been just as immense. Eyebrows were raised when we decided to pay upward of £100million for the services of the England international. with him being overpriced being the talk of the media and pundits alike. This meant that he needed to have an impressive debut campaign and boy did he do just that, fitting seamlessly into the gunners Defensive midfield in the first few games of the season before moving further up in the second half of the season. He scored 7 goals and made a further 9 assists in his debut season, not bad for a player who we viewed as more defensively minded. The fact that no one mentioned the price tag after his first full season is testament to what a brilliant signing he was.

These are my opinions, who do you think were Arteta’s top three signings?