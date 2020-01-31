What Arsenal can expect from new signing Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares offers Arsenal more options down the flanks.

Arsenal has just added Cedric Soares to their squad and the Portuguese full-back is set to become an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arteta had earlier secured the signing of Pablo Mari and he will feel that he has enough defenders to make this season a success now.

Cedric came up as a surprise name linked with a move to Arsenal and some fans are still in shock about why he was signed ahead of a more illustrious target like Layvin Kurzawa of PSG.

I am excited to see him play for my beloved club this season and beyond and here are some things Arsenal fans like me can expect from him.

I believe that Soares is the reliable backup to Hector Bellerin that we have been crying out for.

I admit that Maitland-Niles has been impressive recently when he has turned out for Arsenal as a right full-back, but that is not his natural role.

I expect Soares to immediately become our second choice right back and he should offer more especially going forward.

Soares also showed at Southampton and with Portugal that he is a very intelligent fullback that knows how to time his runs well.

Arsenal has also struggled with crosses from the right-wing, I believe that with Soares occupying the right side of our defence, we will be more effective.

His winning experiences should also make him one of the most influential members of the dressing room.

An article from Ime