It may have escaped the notice of the majority of football fans but Arsenal were keen to pay tribute to Everton’s history at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Gunners were the unfortunate recipient of the Premier League’s increasingly consistent poor officiating standards at the weekend, succumbing to a 1-1 draw after a strange penalty call.

Inevitably, the incident has taken centre stage, but the North London-based outfit’s efforts to honour heritage shouldn’t be forgotten.

Arsenal show touch of class with Everton gift

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was spotted presenting Everton’s James Tarkowski with a framed commemorative Arsenal shirt ahead of the Premier League encounter.

The Gunners wanted to pay tribute to, in the words of the club’s X (formerly Twitter) account, ‘120 years of encounters’.

120 years of encounters. Thank you for your hospitality at Goodison Park ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/w8ANMJvhh7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 5, 2025

This precedes the Toffees’ impending move to their brand-new, 52,888-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The stadium represents a cultural and financial triumph for the city of Liverpool, and it has already been selected as one of several host venues for the next Euros in 2028.

What is Arsenal’s record against Everton?

Arsenal currently lead in a direct head-to-head with Everton, with meetings extending as far back as 1905, when the club was previously known as ‘Woolwich Arsenal’.

The Gunners have secured 112 wins in this fixture to the Blues’ 65 (with 48 games drawn between the two outfits), according to 11v11.

What happened at Goodison Park?

The less said about the rest of the occasion the better.

The Premier League title race may very well be done and dusted – though not in Alexis Mac Allister’s eyes apparently – after the latest flourish of hope was crunched underfoot by the PGMOL.

Liverpool, perhaps keen to prolong their march to the title, saw themselves outclassed for the majority of their trip to Craven Cottage.

However, even with three points dropped, it’s difficult to see an 11-point lead in the table being blown with seven games to go.