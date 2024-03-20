What Arsenal fans can look forward to when Jurrien Timber returns to the squad

Jurrien Timber and what he will bring to Arteta’s side

Reports are suggesting that Jurrien Timber will be fit and back to play after the international break. If true, this is a massive boost for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad after losing him due to an ACL injury for almost the whole season.

Timber was bought in the summer from Ajax and picked up a very early injury against Nottingham Forest and had to have surgery. After such a long time without him after just signing him, I’m sure not many people know what he has to offer and what type of player we will be getting, but for someone who watched him at Ajax and in our pre-season like myself, I can assure you, he’s going to fit right in and will be a player who can make a huge impact.

Timber is a versatile defender when at Ajax played Centre back for the Dutch side, playing under the now Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag. He was a huge part of Ajax’s team and was a massive loss for them when he decided to sign for Arsenal. He has a lot of great qualities, and under the right manager like Arteta, he will not doubt shine.

He may be on the shorter side but he’s very good in the air and has a great eye for defending the ball. He’s the type of player who can break through the lines and bring the ball forward with composure and skill, but also knows how to step back and observe what’s around him.

He will most likely play as a right back for Arsenal as we do have very heavy competition in the centre, but with his versatility, he will be able to offer Arteta a few options on where he can play if need be.

He’s a very good passer or the ball and uses width around the pitch to create space for himself and his teammates. He’s always been a very vocal player and will not be afraid to show leadership and try keep the backline in check. He’s almost as good off the ball as he is on it, and always seems to be able to run into spaces and create spaces for his teammates.

He’s obviously a good tackler and uses his body, although on the smaller side, to get between him and opponent and the ball, giving himself or his teammates more time to recover or figure out the next pass forward. He will always put in 100% on the pitch and wears his heart on his sleeve.

If what’s being said is true and he does come back after the international break, it will be a big boost for Arteta as we are set to face a lot of important games in the rest of the season and with injuries always a possibility, he gives us a sense of depth and another option in the defensive line.

He’s a great player and I was very happy when we signed him, it was a shame that he got such a bad injury so early but Arsenal have given him the time and support to come back, hopefully stronger than ever.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

