What Arsenal forward line will Freddie Ljungberg pick to face Everton?

Freddie’s last game in charge of Arsenal – what forward line will he put out?

The game against Everton today will be the last time that Freddie gets to pick the team and he will want to go out on a high. For that to happen he has to get the right balance and selecting the right forward line is essential.

I have already covered the defence and midfield and I am fairly confident that Freddie will go for the following in those positions.

Leno

Saka

Chambers

Sokratis

Maitland-Niles

Torreira

Xhaka

Ozil

So, that leaves openings for three forwards.

I cannot see Freddie changing the forward line that he has sent out in his last two Premier League games and so I am expecting to see Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli to start.

The only potential change I could see happening is Martinelli to drop to the bench and Joe Willock brought into the midfield.

That said, a lot will depend on whether Mikel Arteta influences the team that Freddie selects. If that happens then the team could be anything. Truth is, that none of us knows what line up Arteta would prefer. Therefore the team I feel that we will see take the field today is purely based on what I think the Swede will go with.

So, this is the final line up

Let me know if you think Freddie will go with a different line up in the comments below.