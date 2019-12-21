What Arsenal forward line will Freddie Ljungberg pick to face Everton?

Freddie’s last game in charge of Arsenal – what forward line will he put out?
The game against Everton today will be the last time that Freddie gets to pick the team and he will want to go out on a high. For that to happen he has to get the right balance and selecting the right forward line is essential.
I have already covered the defence and midfield and I am fairly confident that Freddie will go for the following in those positions.
Leno
Saka
Chambers
Sokratis
Maitland-Niles
Torreira
Xhaka
Ozil
So, that leaves openings for three forwards.
I cannot see Freddie changing the forward line that he has sent out in his last two Premier League games and so I am expecting to see Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli to start.
The only potential change I could see happening is Martinelli to drop to the bench and Joe Willock brought into the midfield.
That said, a lot will depend on whether Mikel Arteta influences the team that Freddie selects. If that happens then the team could be anything. Truth is, that none of us knows what line up Arteta would prefer. Therefore the team I feel that we will see take the field today is purely based on what I think the Swede will go with.
So, this is the final line up
Leno
Saka
Chambers
Sokratis
Maitland-Niles
Torreira
Xhaka
Ozil
Pepe
Martinelli
Aubameyang
Let me know if you think Freddie will go with a different line up in the comments below.
For me, Martinelli should be a given at the Arsenal, should always be in the first 11. He is the future of the Arsenal!
Unfortunatelly Arteta has to give the senior players a clean slate, so Martinelli might not get a chance to start in Bournemouth
But Martinelli would most likely start at the Goodison Park today
Arteta has witnessed Martinelli’s maturity and skills at the Emirates a few days ago. Martinelli was also our most prominent attacker at that game, therefore I believe Arteta was impressed by him
This your clean slate sef…
They can have clean slate in training…,only those who impress and fit the coaches plan should play …period
Kolasinac is injured, so I predict Ljungberg would use Saka as LWB. Our defense is in bad condition as well, hence I believe Ljungberg would play safe by using 3-4-2-1 formation:
…………… Leno
.. Chambers . Sokratis . Luiz
Niles . Torreira . Xhaka . Saka
….. Nelson …….. Martinelli
…………. Lacazette
I’d go with ESR ahead of Nelson.
Yes, maybe Smith-Rowe would start ahead of Nelson and Pepe
If Ozil hasn’t made it, then stick ESR in. Other than that, that is the line up 👍
Come on boys!!
I thought Ozil injured his foot with his substitution theatrics last Sunday!
😀 I thought so too…. he’s to be assessed… which in other words, means he’s out?!
Martinelli should be a done deal for any line up for any future Arsenal starting XI. I would go the following way:
Lenno
AMN Chambers Louis Saka
ESR Torreira Guendouzi
Pepe Auba Martinelli
ESR clearly played better than Ozil in the last game. Another thing, the players will like to impress Arteta and for that purpose they should give their all. Arteta will be watching keenly and hopefully his presence in the stands should be enough motivation. Cmon Gunners!