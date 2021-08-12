What Arsenal line-up will Arteta pick to face Brentford?

So the new season begins as Arsenal play the opening match away at our newly promoted neighbours Brentford, who are total newbies in the Premier League, having been in the Fourth division as recently as 1998.
In fact it is 74 years since the Bees were last in the top tier of English football. But don’t expect them to be a pushover, as Ivan Toney is in tremendous for with 31 goals in the last campaign.
Brentford won 7 out of their last 8 games last season, and the away 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth was their only loss in their last 15 matches.
But after Arsenal’s underwhelming (so far) transfer window, we are set to start the season without any recognisable backup keeper and with still only Emile-Smith-Rowe as a playmaker.
As last year our team looks good on paper, but with Thomas Partey, Gabriel and Eddie Nketiah out for the next few games, we are not going to have our very best starting line-up.
Lokonga has looked okay in pre-season and it looks like he will have to partner Xhaka in midfield (or Elneny?) and our forward line will be between Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka and Pepe. With our captain still firing blanks in pre-season, it will be interesting to see who Arteta chooses, especially as Saka only returned to training recently. Or could Balogun get a run out against a hopefully weak Brentford side?
Against Tottenham, it was Bellerin and Tierney on the wings with White and Mari as centre-backs. Will he stay with these or will Holding come back in? Could Arteta surprise us by putting Maitland-Niles or Chambers in the back line somewhere?
Who do you think Arteta will choose to start against Brentford?
Arteta’s line up
Leno
Bellerin White Mari Tierney
Elneny Xhaka
Pepe S.rowe Auba
Laca
My line up
Leno
Chambers/Cedric White Mari Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Saka S.rowe Pepe/Martinelli
Laca
Martinelli is not in the squad. He just got back and Saka should not start this week IMO, give the boy a rest
It’s a huge debris we have to deal with as a football club. We can’t sell players, therefore we are finding it hard to bring in replacements.
These players are now used to the idea of Arsenal being their comfort zone, and most don’t want to take pay cuts to go challenge themselves elsewhere.
I fear for the team we’ll end up with when the window shuts.
We’ve only attended to 30% of what we need to in the transfer window.
Arsenal’s handling can certainly lead one into depression. I ain’t gonna dwell too much on it though.
Good luck to the boys and manager.
They’ve all got my support, only this time around I ain’t treating the manager like he’s a rookie anymore.
So I wish him all the best this season and hope to see what good he can do.
That being said, with the players we have right now. Tomorrow I want to see
……………….. PEA…………………
….Pepe…… ESR……. Saka….
…… Xhaka…. Lokonga……
Tierney… Mari… White…. Chambers
I am a fan of Arteta going for the 4141 formation this season
We should sign Aouar and Bernardo Silva.
Arteta, pick your phone and call Big Brother Pep to sell Bernardo at a give away price.
Bernardo Silva: 45m pounds
Aouar: 30m pounds.
We need 2 more creative midfielders
As for the line up for tomorrow’s game,
I will go for a 4141 formation to accomodate Lacazette and Aubameyang.
Chambers White Mari Tierney
Lokonga
Pepe ESR Lacazette Saka
Aubameyang
We need precision and high tempo. 3points is the minimum.
Am not a fan of arteta and he will not play your line up which I would be happy to see .. if he brings in Silva and aour then just maybe we can have a decent season … but he won’t !!
@Skills1000
This formation, coupled with the midfielders you picked, is a recipe for disaster. With the exception of Saka and maybe Laca the other two aren’t known for tracking back or putting in a defensive shift. Balls over the top would expose them easily, leaving Lokongo with his work cut out for him as buffer for our back four…IJS
Just following arteta’s press conference but it seems there’s some hope
Arteta is a movitional speaker always feed us with words to believe we can become great again but I am beginning to doubt his potency.
A pundit is a better word
Speaks great with little or no work to show 4 his knowledge
Rhetoric, you mean?
Leno
Cedric – benwhite – mari – tierney
Lokonga – xhaka
Smith
Saka – Lacazette – pepe.
Leno
CC, BW, RH, KT
Xhaka, Sambi
Saka, Laca, Pepe
Mari was awful in preseason, so was Auba
both on the bench for me
Only ten players then? Why?
OT £42.3M bid for Odegaard apparently rejected by RM
Thank **** for that .
It wouldn’t surprise me if Arteta sets up with a 3-5-2 formation to stifle Brentford’s exuberance in their new stadium. I think it’s capacity is about 17000 but you can bet the place will be rocking. COYG.
“a hopefully weak Brentford side” Pat?, not sure about that, it is a potentially banana skin game for sure with everything in the Home side’s favour, we will do well to get a draw there
We had a similar fixture to open last season, played really well and won comfortably but it didn’t set the scene for the remainder of the season unfortunately so whatever the result we shouldn’t get too carried away
Always good to get off to a winning start though and I’m looking forward to it whatever players are selected
Come on you Gunners
Leno
Chambers White Mari Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
ESR
Pepe Laca Auba
So, first plays third on Friday night 😊
Declan On your basis we would always be top for around 4 months every year, unless Aldershot get into the Prem.lol!
8-2-1 formation
Line up ?could be anyone’s guess .
Who cares what line up captain scarlett puts out will just be watching the same rubbish as last season a brentford win hopefully then can get this imposter of a manager out of our club!!
I would rather Arsenal win every time, Danny. I can except them playing badly but at least with a positive result. Although, like you most are not expecting things to be great based on the underwhelming summer period.