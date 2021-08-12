Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

What Arsenal line-up will Arteta pick to face Brentford?

So the new season begins as Arsenal play the opening match away at our newly promoted neighbours Brentford, who are total newbies in the Premier League, having been in the Fourth division as recently as 1998.

In fact it is 74 years since the Bees were last in the top tier of English football. But don’t expect them to be a pushover, as Ivan Toney is in tremendous for with 31 goals in the last campaign.

Brentford won 7 out of their last 8 games last season, and the away 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth was their only loss in their last 15 matches.

But after Arsenal’s underwhelming (so far) transfer window, we are set to start the season without any recognisable backup keeper and with still only Emile-Smith-Rowe as a playmaker.

As last year our team looks good on paper, but with Thomas Partey, Gabriel and Eddie Nketiah out for the next few games, we are not going to have our very best starting line-up.

Lokonga has looked okay in pre-season and it looks like he will have to partner Xhaka in midfield (or Elneny?) and our forward line will be between Aubameyang, Lacazette, Saka and Pepe. With our captain still firing blanks in pre-season, it will be interesting to see who Arteta chooses, especially as Saka only returned to training recently. Or could Balogun get a run out against a hopefully weak Brentford side?

Against Tottenham, it was Bellerin and Tierney on the wings with White and Mari as centre-backs. Will he stay with these or will Holding come back in? Could Arteta surprise us by putting Maitland-Niles or Chambers in the back line somewhere?

Who do you think Arteta will choose to start against Brentford?

Tags Brentford

  1. 03 gooner says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Arteta’s line up
    Leno
    Bellerin White Mari Tierney
    Elneny Xhaka
    Pepe S.rowe Auba
    Laca

    My line up
    Leno
    Chambers/Cedric White Mari Tierney
    Lokonga Xhaka
    Saka S.rowe Pepe/Martinelli
    Laca

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      August 12, 2021 at 12:09 pm

      Martinelli is not in the squad. He just got back and Saka should not start this week IMO, give the boy a rest

      Reply
  2. Eddie says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:44 am

    It’s a huge debris we have to deal with as a football club. We can’t sell players, therefore we are finding it hard to bring in replacements.
    These players are now used to the idea of Arsenal being their comfort zone, and most don’t want to take pay cuts to go challenge themselves elsewhere.

    I fear for the team we’ll end up with when the window shuts.
    We’ve only attended to 30% of what we need to in the transfer window.
    Arsenal’s handling can certainly lead one into depression. I ain’t gonna dwell too much on it though.
    Good luck to the boys and manager.
    They’ve all got my support, only this time around I ain’t treating the manager like he’s a rookie anymore.
    So I wish him all the best this season and hope to see what good he can do.

    That being said, with the players we have right now. Tomorrow I want to see

    ……………….. PEA…………………
    ….Pepe…… ESR……. Saka….
    …… Xhaka…. Lokonga……
    Tierney… Mari… White…. Chambers

    Reply
  3. Skills1000 says:
    August 12, 2021 at 10:53 am

    I am a fan of Arteta going for the 4141 formation this season

    We should sign Aouar and Bernardo Silva.

    Arteta, pick your phone and call Big Brother Pep to sell Bernardo at a give away price.

    Bernardo Silva: 45m pounds
    Aouar: 30m pounds.

    We need 2 more creative midfielders

    As for the line up for tomorrow’s game,

    I will go for a 4141 formation to accomodate Lacazette and Aubameyang.

    Chambers White Mari Tierney

    Lokonga

    Pepe ESR Lacazette Saka

    Aubameyang

    We need precision and high tempo. 3points is the minimum.

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      August 12, 2021 at 12:15 pm

      Am not a fan of arteta and he will not play your line up which I would be happy to see .. if he brings in Silva and aour then just maybe we can have a decent season … but he won’t !!

      Reply
    2. NY_Gunner says:
      August 12, 2021 at 2:10 pm

      @Skills1000
      This formation, coupled with the midfielders you picked, is a recipe for disaster. With the exception of Saka and maybe Laca the other two aren’t known for tracking back or putting in a defensive shift. Balls over the top would expose them easily, leaving Lokongo with his work cut out for him as buffer for our back four…IJS

      Reply
  4. Crowther says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Just following arteta’s press conference but it seems there’s some hope

    Reply
    1. O.T.S says:
      August 12, 2021 at 11:32 am

      Arteta is a movitional speaker always feed us with words to believe we can become great again but I am beginning to doubt his potency.

      Reply
      1. Pepe says:
        August 12, 2021 at 11:41 am

        A pundit is a better word
        Speaks great with little or no work to show 4 his knowledge

        Reply
      2. GunneRay says:
        August 12, 2021 at 2:01 pm

        Rhetoric, you mean?

        Reply
  5. O.T.S says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:10 am

    Leno

    Cedric – benwhite – mari – tierney

    Lokonga – xhaka
    Smith

    Saka – Lacazette – pepe.

    Reply
  6. Val says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Leno
    CC, BW, RH, KT
    Xhaka, Sambi
    Saka, Laca, Pepe

    Mari was awful in preseason, so was Auba
    both on the bench for me

    Reply
    1. jon fox says:
      August 12, 2021 at 1:57 pm

      Only ten players then? Why?

      Reply
  7. guy says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:27 am

    OT £42.3M bid for Odegaard apparently rejected by RM

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      August 12, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      Thank **** for that .

      Reply
  8. Declan says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:46 am

    It wouldn’t surprise me if Arteta sets up with a 3-5-2 formation to stifle Brentford’s exuberance in their new stadium. I think it’s capacity is about 17000 but you can bet the place will be rocking. COYG.

    Reply
  9. FingersFurnell says:
    August 12, 2021 at 11:49 am

    “a hopefully weak Brentford side” Pat?, not sure about that, it is a potentially banana skin game for sure with everything in the Home side’s favour, we will do well to get a draw there

    We had a similar fixture to open last season, played really well and won comfortably but it didn’t set the scene for the remainder of the season unfortunately so whatever the result we shouldn’t get too carried away

    Always good to get off to a winning start though and I’m looking forward to it whatever players are selected

    Come on you Gunners

    Reply
  10. ThirdManJW says:
    August 12, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    Leno
    Chambers White Mari Tierney
    Lokonga Xhaka
    ESR
    Pepe Laca Auba

    Reply
  11. Declan says:
    August 12, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    So, first plays third on Friday night 😊

    Reply
    1. jon fox says:
      August 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm

      Declan On your basis we would always be top for around 4 months every year, unless Aldershot get into the Prem.lol!

      Reply
  12. Dan kit says:
    August 12, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    8-2-1 formation
    Line up ?could be anyone’s guess .

    Reply
    1. Danny says:
      August 12, 2021 at 12:52 pm

      Who cares what line up captain scarlett puts out will just be watching the same rubbish as last season a brentford win hopefully then can get this imposter of a manager out of our club!!

      Reply
      1. GunneRay says:
        August 12, 2021 at 2:06 pm

        I would rather Arsenal win every time, Danny. I can except them playing badly but at least with a positive result. Although, like you most are not expecting things to be great based on the underwhelming summer period.

        Reply

