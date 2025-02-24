What Arsenal must correct from the West Ham game to stay in the title race

Arsenal suffered a costly defeat against West Ham, a significant setback for a team determined to win the Premier League this season. The Gunners have been trailing Liverpool in the title race, but the Reds’ recent draw against Aston Villa presented Mikel Arteta’s side with a golden opportunity to close the gap. However, Arsenal failed to capitalise, losing to the Hammers at home in a result that could have serious implications for their title challenge.
Liverpool now have some breathing space following their win over Manchester City, they have now further extended the gap between themselves and Arsenal. That is the last thing Arteta’s team needs at this stage of the season, but it is now Liverpool’s title to lose.
The Gunners must quickly respond to this setback, and the only way to do so is by going on a winning run. With only a handful of matches left, they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are serious about lifting the Premier League trophy.
Their recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai was expected to sharpen their performances, but so far, it has not produced the desired results. However, Arsenal must now ensure that the benefits of that training camp come into play, as they need to string together a long run of victories to stand any chance of catching Liverpool.
If Arsenal can win at least ten of their remaining matches, they could still be in contention for the league title. Otherwise, their hopes of finishing the season as champions will likely fade away. Arteta and his players must now focus on bouncing back immediately, ensuring they do not allow this loss to derail their season completely.
And how Martin, are they going to make that winning run? Are injured players coming back? Are we getting some additions?
How are we going to manage that with our dear rigid manager and his rigid tactics?
The talk now should be how we should hang on for the top finish not winning the league. That ship sailed long after we failed to win it back to back two seasons ago.
*top four finish*
Anyone who still believes this Arsenal side can win the league or champions league is seriously deluding themselves, absolutely no chance this manager wins anything with Arsenal playing so poorly every single week, even trouncing City a few weeks ago now looks a hollow victory, they’ve been absolutely awful this season so smashing them was never really a big deal, Arteta has lost the plot and needs to go at the end of the season, so what if we finish runner up again, shall we just keep finishing runner up every season?
What’s the point of this article. What Arsenal must
correct to stay in the title race.
That ship sailed long ago. Why is it that some people just can’t or won’t except it.
Totally pointless article. Forget the title and move on people. 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
The season is over. We just have to be satisfied with a top 4 finish which we are not even guaranteed.
I don’t see any of the players giving us match winning goals.
It’s most likely that we will drop points again to Nottingham forest on Wednesday.
The only thing to look out for is Saka and Martinelli coming back in April fit and firing.
I’m already looking out for the summer where Arteta might fail again with his top targets being upcoming and unproven Sesko.
Then Zubimendi and a whole hosts of left backs. 😂
Martinelli back and firing?! Tall order! That lad has been sleeping for 2 seasons now.. If our squad depth wasn’t so bad to begin with, I would sell Martinelli in a heart beat.
😂 A miracle might just happen and he Martinelli might get his electrifying pace and eye for goal again.
I was mostly really referring to our golden boy, Saka.
I just pray Saka does not turn out to be like those players that lose form after an injury.
Odegaard has lost his form ever since his return from injury and it’s hurting us badly. He only played well against Chelsea where he gave an assist to Martinelli to score.
There is nothing to correct because the title race is already over. Let’s focus on securing 2nd place which we have a better chance of doing. Losing at home to Westham means even the seemingly straightfoward PSV UCL tie will now be a doubt. What won’t be a doubt though is getting knocked out by Real Madrid. I hope the manager learns and gets proper forwards for next season. Signing Sterling was such a ridiculous joke, I can’t believe Arteta thought he could get away with it.
I don’t think Liverpool will lose three EPL matches
They will also play against Spuds/ Chelsea and our London rivals would likely be happy to lose, just to make sure we don’t win the league
Our UCL path is also extremely tough, so Arsenal had better focus on their summer transfer plan now
Do you mean to SAY to stay in top four race ? NOTT Forest is just fewer points to topple Arteta and the Boys on the Table, and Edu’s Gang looks like trying to make a statement somehow, and sure they have some pretty history too, you know.
It’s 70% certain that we are not getting past PSV over two legs.
I just can’t wait for May to come now because the season is over.
Arteta should just run down the remaining 2 – 3 years he has left on his contract and Kroenke dare not renew it if he does not give us a trophy in that time.
I think persisting with this notion that there is some sort of title race still ongoing in somewhat misguided. Man It’s are more likely to get relegated than Arsenal are to win the Premier League this season. Whilst both are mathematically still possible, neither is particularly likely. So let’s just stop with the delusional notion that there is any sort of context remaining. We blew. Again. At least this time we were never really in it.
He should try this selection for the upcoming matches.
Trossard.
Tierney. Odegaard. Nwaneri.
Rice. Partey.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.