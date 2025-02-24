What Arsenal must correct from the West Ham game to stay in the title race

Arsenal suffered a costly defeat against West Ham, a significant setback for a team determined to win the Premier League this season. The Gunners have been trailing Liverpool in the title race, but the Reds’ recent draw against Aston Villa presented Mikel Arteta’s side with a golden opportunity to close the gap. However, Arsenal failed to capitalise, losing to the Hammers at home in a result that could have serious implications for their title challenge.

Liverpool now have some breathing space following their win over Manchester City, they have now further extended the gap between themselves and Arsenal. That is the last thing Arteta’s team needs at this stage of the season, but it is now Liverpool’s title to lose.

The Gunners must quickly respond to this setback, and the only way to do so is by going on a winning run. With only a handful of matches left, they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are serious about lifting the Premier League trophy.

Their recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai was expected to sharpen their performances, but so far, it has not produced the desired results. However, Arsenal must now ensure that the benefits of that training camp come into play, as they need to string together a long run of victories to stand any chance of catching Liverpool.

If Arsenal can win at least ten of their remaining matches, they could still be in contention for the league title. Otherwise, their hopes of finishing the season as champions will likely fade away. Arteta and his players must now focus on bouncing back immediately, ensuring they do not allow this loss to derail their season completely.