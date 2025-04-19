What Arsenal must do to have “serious confidence” ahead of PSG game

Arsenal’s recent domestic performances suggest a shift in focus, with the Gunners appearing to prioritise their Champions League campaign. Having advanced to the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition, Mikel Arteta’s side seems intent on achieving continental success, even as their league form begins to waver.

The Gunners have dropped points in recent Premier League matches, allowing rivals to close the gap below them in the standings. Meanwhile, Liverpool has continued to collect victories, and as things stand, they could potentially be crowned Premier League champions as early as this weekend. This scenario reflects the consequences of Arsenal’s inconsistent league form in recent weeks.

Although Champions League glory is clearly a major objective, Arteta would still want his team to remain competitive domestically. A strong league finish is crucial, both in terms of securing Champions League qualification for next season and maintaining momentum ahead of the European semi-finals.

This weekend, Arsenal travel to face Ipswich Town, a fixture that could present challenges if the Gunners adopt a complacent approach. Ipswich, who are still battling in the lower half of the table, have everything to play for and are expected to put up a determined fight.

Former Gunner Paul Merson has urged the team to take the match seriously and avoid dropping further points. Writing for Sportskeeda, Merson stated: “I think Arsenal should just try to get maximum points from their remaining games even if they can’t win the Premier League title anymore.

“If they beat Ipswich here and then win against Crystal Palace, they can go into that PSG game with some serious confidence.

“Arsenal will rest a few players for this game, but I still think they will have too much for Ipswich to handle.”

Merson’s view reinforces the importance of winning in the league, regardless of the title race. Success in domestic matches can help maintain team spirit and confidence, which are essential as Arsenal prepare for a crucial European test. With important games ahead, the Gunners must remain focused on every competition in which they are involved.