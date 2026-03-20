What Arsenal must do to keep offering huge wages to their key men

Arsenal has recently made Bukayo Saka their top earner, on a reported salary of at least £300,000 per week, and the club is preparing to offer a new deal to Declan Rice, which could make him an even higher earner.

Historically, Arsenal were reluctant to provide large salaries to their players under Arsène Wenger, a policy that contributed to the departure of key performers to clubs such as Manchester City. This approach limited their ability to retain top talent, often leaving the squad weakened in critical moments.

A Shift in Approach

In recent years, the club has altered its strategy and is now among the highest-paying teams in Europe. Arsenal are no longer hesitant to pursue marquee players, recognising that top-tier talent commands substantial salaries. With new contracts anticipated at the Emirates, the club must continue to invest financially to maintain the satisfaction and commitment of its star performers.

Sustaining this level of investment requires consistent success on the pitch, as highlighted by a report on Football Insider, which states that Arsenal must continue performing well in competitions and winning trophies to support a high salary budget. By achieving results and securing silverware, the club ensures a steady inflow of revenue, helping to fund player wages without the need to sell valuable members of the squad.

Maintaining Financial Strength

Revenue from competitions, combined with commercial partnerships and sponsorship deals, enables Arsenal to preserve a robust financial position. This strategy allows them to compete at the highest level, retain top talent, and challenge for the most prestigious honours in football.

Arsenal’s status as one of the world’s biggest football clubs comes with significant expectations. To remain competitive and continue attracting elite players, the team must consistently perform at their peak and secure victories against other major clubs. By aligning financial investment with on-field success, Arsenal aim to strengthen its position both in the Premier League and across European competitions, ensuring that the club remains a destination for top-level talent.