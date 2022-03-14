What Arsenal must do to make Top Three and guarantee Champions League spot

Can Arsenal Fight for Top 3?

The Champions League is just around the corner and all teams involved are now doing the best that they could to secure their places. Arsenal has a good chance of getting the fourth sport but they can’t be too comfortable because even if they do end up in that position, they could still miss out on the Champions League.

Arsenal still has 13 more matches to finish and this includes matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, was asked about the table during the post-match press conference last weekend.

He had this to say: “To be fair, I don’t like to look at the table a lot because we have games in hand, we’re going to play different fixtures and I know the objective and it’s only one, to try and improve tomorrow on what we’ve done today and go into the next match and that’s it.

“I cannot control results and I cannot predict which matches we are going to win, draw or lose, it’s impossible. If I start to do that I think we’re going to lose focus in what we want to do.”

Arsenal’s Current Standing

On the team’s last match, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriell Martinelli were able to get goals in. The match over Watford ended with 3-2 and because of that, the Gunners were able to get three straight wins.

Roy Keane expressed his happiness about the last match during an interview with Sky Sports. He said, “It’s been an amazing turnaround considering where they were at the start of the season, and now they’re probably favorites to finish in the top four. We’ve always questioned whether there’s a bit of softness to them but they’re in a good moment and they’ve always had that quality.

“Against Wolves they found a way to win the football match, they kept going and grabbed a late goal, that’s the key to success, you can have your off days but you find a way to win and it was a huge three points for them.”

Meanwhile, West Ham lost to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend and Manchester United suffered a tough loss the next day. And so, Arsenal was able to get the fourth spot and is now 3 points ahead of Manchester United that is sitting on the fifth spot.

Check out the current Premier League team standings below:

Club MP W D L GF GA GD Points Manchester City….. 28 22 3 3 68 18 50 69 Liverpool……. 27 19 6 2 71 20 51 63 Chelsea……… 26 15 8 3 53 18 35 53 Arsenal……….. 25 15 3 7 41 29 12 48 Man United……. 28 13 8 7 45 38 7 47 West Ham…….. 28 13 6 9 46 35 11 45 Tottenham…….. 26 14 3 9 40 32 8 45 Wolves………… 27 12 4 11 24 23 1 40 Southampton….. 27 8 11 8 34 41 -7 35 Crystal Palace…… 28 7 12 9 39 38 1 33 Aston Villa……… 26 10 3 13 37 37 0 33 Leicester City…….. 25 9 6 10 40 43 -3 33 Brighton…….. 27 7 12 8 26 32 -6 33 Newcastle……. 26 6 10 10 30 46 -16 28 Brentford…….. 28 7 6 15 30 45 -15 27 Leeds United…….. 27 5 8 14 29 61 -32 23 Everton…….. 25 6 4 15 28 46 -18 22 Burnley…….. 26 3 12 11 22 36 -14 21 Watford………. 27 5 4 18 27 50 -23 19 Norwich City………. 27 4 5 18 16 58 -42 17

Now, even if Arsenal is on the fourth spot with a few points ahead of the Red Devils, there’s no guarantee just yet that they will be able to secure a spot at the Champions League. There’s still a scenario that won’t be in favour of the Gunners and fans can only hope that it doesn’t happen.

If Manchester United finds a way to win the Champions League and West Ham wins the Europa League, even if neither of these teams gets the fourth spot at the EPL, then only the current top three would qualify for the semis. This is because UEFA’s rules state that only a maximum of five teams from the same league can compete in Europe’s elite competition.

Now, Arsenal can still do something to be sure that the fourth spot will take them to the Champions League. They need to win all of their remaining 13 matches for a secure spot. If they get to do this, it will be the first time that they do so since 2015.

Manchester United may have been performing poorly recently but some fans are still hoping that they can miraculously pull up what Chelsea was able to do 10 years ago. That will be a tough one but a small chance is still a chance.