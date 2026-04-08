What Arsenal must do to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season, as the Gunners continue their efforts to strengthen an already impressive squad. The attacker is currently on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, where he has established himself as an important figure.

During the previous summer transfer window, Arsenal provided Mikel Arteta with several high-quality additions to enhance the squad. That investment has contributed to a strong campaign, with the team now close to securing a league title. The club remain focused on sustaining this progress and is determined to keep improving their options ahead of the next season.

Arsenal Eye Further Reinforcements

Arsenal’s ambitions extend beyond their current success, with the club already identifying potential targets for the upcoming transfer window. Kvaratskhelia is among the players they would be keen to bring to the Emirates, given his attacking quality and ability to influence matches at the highest level.

The Gunners are intent on maintaining their competitive edge and recognise the importance of continuous squad development. Adding a player of his calibre would further strengthen their attacking depth and align with their long-term objectives.

PSG Reluctant to Sell

However, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly unwilling to consider any offers for the attacker and remain firm in their stance that he is not for sale. The player himself is also understood to be content in Paris, with no immediate intention of leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal could still explore the possibility of completing a deal despite these obstacles. The report suggests that the Gunners may be prepared to offer a record transfer fee along with a substantial wage package in an attempt to convince the player to move to the Premier League.

Such a proposal could test Paris Saint-Germain’s resolve, particularly if it represents a significant financial opportunity. Nevertheless, any potential transfer remains uncertain, given both the club’s firm position and the player’s apparent willingness to stay.