What Arsenal must do to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season, as the Gunners continue their efforts to strengthen an already impressive squad. The attacker is currently on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, where he has established himself as an important figure.
During the previous summer transfer window, Arsenal provided Mikel Arteta with several high-quality additions to enhance the squad. That investment has contributed to a strong campaign, with the team now close to securing a league title. The club remain focused on sustaining this progress and is determined to keep improving their options ahead of the next season.
Arsenal Eye Further Reinforcements
Arsenal’s ambitions extend beyond their current success, with the club already identifying potential targets for the upcoming transfer window. Kvaratskhelia is among the players they would be keen to bring to the Emirates, given his attacking quality and ability to influence matches at the highest level.
The Gunners are intent on maintaining their competitive edge and recognise the importance of continuous squad development. Adding a player of his calibre would further strengthen their attacking depth and align with their long-term objectives.
PSG Reluctant to Sell
However, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly unwilling to consider any offers for the attacker and remain firm in their stance that he is not for sale. The player himself is also understood to be content in Paris, with no immediate intention of leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal could still explore the possibility of completing a deal despite these obstacles. The report suggests that the Gunners may be prepared to offer a record transfer fee along with a substantial wage package in an attempt to convince the player to move to the Premier League.
Such a proposal could test Paris Saint-Germain’s resolve, particularly if it represents a significant financial opportunity. Nevertheless, any potential transfer remains uncertain, given both the club’s firm position and the player’s apparent willingness to stay.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
They should do nothing and sign Bradley Barcola instead. The man is a beast on the left wing and reminds me of Henry.
Why i don’t like this deal is that PSG is circling around Martinelli and it’s unthinkable to let him go. I want Kvaratskhelia to join Arsenal as an upgrade to Trossard but never on the expense of Martinelli. A Martinelli – Gyokeres – Kvaratskhelia attack will be unplayable.
Arsenal should sell Saka and Odegaard to raise money.