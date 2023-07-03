What Arsenal need to do to persuade Mbappe to come to the Emirates

Kylian Mbappe is keen to leave PSG next season on a free transfer upon the expiration of his deal. It is being reported that Arsenal have settled on Kylian Mbappe as their marquee player for 2024, albeit that he’ll be unavailable on a free transfer. Some Arsenal critics don’t see it happening, but never the less, they’ve got a right to do so. But for the Gooners, that move can happen, and the Gunners just have to do the following:

1. Win the 2023–24 Premier League season.

Arsenal just ought to win the league next season. After the progress they made last summer, you and I can agree that it will be disappointing if, after the successful summer they are having, they fail to lift the league. As league champions, it will be easy to convince Mbappe to join.

2. Do Better in the Champions League

After a seven-year Champions League hiatus, the Gunners are back in it. Mbappe must have a desire of his own to win it, and he will only join a club that he feels can help him win it. Arsenal excelling in next season’s Champions League could be one way they show him they’re the club he can join and eventually lift the Champions League.

3. Start pitching early.

As early as the start of next year, the Gunners need to start whispering to him. It seems Arteta has a way of tuning players to want a taste of his project; we’ve seen that with Kae Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. The Arsenal boss should create a rapport with Mbappe and convince him to join as soon as possible. Thierry Henry could also be used to convince his fellow countrymen to join.

If Arsenal are aiming to be the best team in the world, then it makes sense they should be aiming to bring in the best players in the world, and Mbappe is certainly one of them.

Daniel O

