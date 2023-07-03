What Arsenal need to do to persuade Mbappe to come to the Emirates

Kylian Mbappe is keen to leave PSG next season on a free transfer upon the expiration of his deal. It is being reported that Arsenal have settled on Kylian Mbappe as their marquee player for 2024, albeit that he’ll be unavailable on a free transfer. Some Arsenal critics don’t see it happening, but never the less, they’ve got a right to do so. But for the Gooners, that move can happen, and the Gunners just have to do the following:
1. Win the 2023–24 Premier League season.
Arsenal just ought to win the league next season. After the progress they made last summer, you and I can agree that it will be disappointing if, after the successful summer they are having, they fail to lift the league. As league champions, it will be easy to convince Mbappe to join.
2. Do Better in the Champions League
After a seven-year Champions League hiatus, the Gunners are back in it. Mbappe must have a desire of his own to win it, and he will only join a club that he feels can help him win it. Arsenal excelling in next season’s Champions League could be one way they show him they’re the club he can join and eventually lift the Champions League.
3. Start pitching early.
As early as the start of next year, the Gunners need to start whispering to him. It seems Arteta has a way of tuning players to want a taste of his project; we’ve seen that with Kae Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. The Arsenal boss should create a rapport with Mbappe and convince him to join as soon as possible. Thierry Henry could also be used to convince his fellow countrymen to join.
If Arsenal are aiming to be the best team in the world, then it makes sense they should be aiming to bring in the best players in the world, and Mbappe is certainly one of them.
Daniel O
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Ambition I applaud . But it needs to be allied to reality and us attracting Mbappe is not reality. Sorry to rain on the parade of non realists but that is what reality does. It rains on non realists parades.
This yr its not possible. But yes if we can persuade him to join in free transfer next year, then it would be the greatest Arsenal transfer of all time.
Hell no, his ego is not normal, sorry for the rant.
Arsenal now needs to concentrate on skimming off atleast £130 mills from outgoings.
It’s a wonderful sight to see Partey in training this morning, looking so relaxed amidst all the noise.
Let stingy Juventus goes to hell and leave the lad alone.
Yes it will be better for mbappe to join he wants but I’m not seeing him joining arsenal FC next season
First of all we need a budget the size of a GDP frm a small country. Secondly we would demand Martinelli to play a diff position or be happy on the bench. We all knw Mbappe’s reluctance to play in the middle.
Both scenarious i don’t foresee. So my best bet is for us gooners to ger our heads out of the clouds and consider someone more realistic.
The fantasy is worth the few seconds it entertained our imagination.
ALWAYS FORWARD!! (but don’t over reach)
Only the Saudis can afford him
Yeah pay him the same wage as Harland and hope he doesn’t have a strop when he can’t get what he wants- great player but no thanks
Mbappé is one – if not THE – best player on the planet.
Yet, his weekly salary demand of 1M is not sustainable. Not for any club in Europe. Even Man City plays 400k to KdB, making him the highest earner in the PL. Maybe they could offer 500k for Kylian, but even that amount would destroy Arsenal’s dressing room, when Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard are making 500k combined.
That’s the point, isn’t it? What would it do to our dressing room?
Real Madrid Smiles…
We shouldn’t try to become a new galacticos – it’s so tough to get that to work, the club needs to be massive, like RM, and we aren’t *that* big, which is part of the charm of supporting them for me.
It feels like we sold our soul a bit with the stadium move and then signings like Ozil and even Pepe to an extent. I’d rather we found ways to win without simply signing the vet best players – I’d rather we find the up and coming players and giving them the platform to become big names. We’ve found a degree of success recently doing that with saka, GM, odegaard, Gabriel, saliba, white and probably several others, and I hope we continue along that path.