What Arsenal need to do to protect Gabriel Martinelli now he is a marked man

Gabriel Martinelli will be given special attention from Premier League defenders from now on.

Gabriel Martinelli has burst unto the scene for Arsenal this season and everyone expects him to become an Arsenal great at some point in his career.

The Brazilian is truly a phenomenon and his ascent to the Arsenal first-team will make him a target for Premier League defenders in the not-so-distant future.

Mikel Arteta recently warned him to be aware of defenders not giving him space anymore. That is very true as every exceptional player becomes a target for the opposition when they face each other.

Martinelli isn’t the first player who has burst onto the scene in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The likes of Federico Macheda did the same at Manchester United but he soon faded into oblivion.

I agree that it is possible to mark out Martinelli. The Premier League is the most competitive in the world and teams spend hours studying their opponents and players like Martinelli do start getting special treatment.

However, I believe that Arsenal can make it difficult for teams to close him down.

One way I think Arsenal can help Martinelli maintain his momentum is to help him practice playing in a different role in the front.

He currently cuts in from the left, however, I believe if he begins to interchange with Nicolas Pepe on the right or with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the centre, his movement across the front three would make it difficult for defenders to mark him.

His teammates will also have to afford him protection, in the same way that Man Utd players like Roy Keane did for a young Wayne Rooney.

I am confident that Martinelli will be able to handle what is thrown his way but it cannot be taken for granted, too often highly talented youngsters have come unstuck once Premier League defenders start with the special treatment.

An article from Ime