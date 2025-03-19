What Arsenal players have been asking their teammate about Real Madrid

Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after being drawn against the Spanish giants in what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated ties of the competition.

The Gunners secured their place in this stage of the tournament by convincingly knocking out PSV in the previous round. However, they now face a significantly tougher challenge, with Real Madrid aiming to defend their title and secure back-to-back European triumphs.

Mikel Arteta’s side will approach the tie with confidence, having shown impressive form this season. However, many fans and neutral observers believe that overcoming Madrid will be a major challenge, given the Spanish club’s rich history and dominance in this competition. Los Blancos have consistently demonstrated their ability to produce heroic comebacks on the European stage, making them one of the most formidable opponents Arsenal could face.

The first leg of the tie is fast approaching, and Arsenal’s players are already preparing for the challenge. One individual who may provide valuable insight is Mikel Merino, who shares a dressing room with several Real Madrid players in the Spanish national team. Having spent much of his career in La Liga, the midfielder understands the unique difficulties of facing Madrid, particularly in the Champions League.

According to Onda Cero, Merino revealed that his Arsenal teammates have been eager to learn more about their upcoming opponents. He said:

“They ask me what the stadium is like, what the atmosphere is like, if the aura surrounding Real Madrid in the Champions League and their comebacks are true. And of course, when they’ve done it so many times, that’s the image people have of them.

“That aura that Real Madrid has in the Champions League, of comebacks, of heroics, is no coincidence when they do it so often.”

His comments highlight the challenge Arsenal will face, as Madrid’s reputation for delivering under pressure is well-earned. The Spanish side has repeatedly produced dramatic turnarounds in key moments, making them a dangerous opponent in any knockout fixture.

Despite the difficulties, Arsenal will believe they have the quality to compete, and their performances so far this season suggest they are capable of causing problems for any team. However, they will need to be at their very best over both legs if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Facing Madrid in the Champions League is never easy, but if Arsenal’s players can rise to the occasion, they will have an opportunity to make a statement on the biggest stage in European football.

