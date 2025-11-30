What Arsenal players might win the PFA Player of the Year award?

Arsenal have made a great start to the Premier League season and, at the time of writing, sit top of the table.

Hopes are high among supporters that this could be the year for the Gunners to win the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. However, you’ll only have to go back to the 2011-12 season to see when an Arsenal player was last named the PFA Player of the Year. That was given to striker Robin van Persie after he bagged 30 goals in 38 appearances that season.

With the Gunners making such a strong start to the season, hopes are high among fans that a member of Mikel Arteta’s squad might be named Player of the Season this year. Here, we’ll look at the four favourites for the award – three of which are Arsenal players.

Erling Haaland 13/8 (William Hill)

As things stand, the biggest threat to Arsenal being crowned champions at the end of the season seems to be coming from Man City. That is in no small part to the role Erling Haaland has played this season. The striker, who has already won this award back in the 2022/23 season, is scoring at an average of more than one goal per game this season. In truth, Man City are only in the title race because of the Norwegian striker and therefore the bookies have him as the current favourite to win the award at 13/8.

Gabriel Magalhaes 9/2 (William Hill)

The first Arsenal player in the odds is talismanic defender Gabriel. Everyone knows that the strength to Arteta’s team is the defensive record and Gabriel is certainly playing a vital role in that. The Brazilian also holds a notable threat from set-pieces, proving his quality in both boxes. As such, it’s no surprise to see Gabriel as the 9/2 second favourite to win the individual award. If the Gunners are to be crowned champions of England, it’s likely to be down to the superb defending and leadership of Gabriel.

Bukayo Saka 9/1 (William Hill)

Next up on the list is one of Arsenal’s own, Bukayo Saka. The electric winger is just 24-years-old but has already built a reputation as one of the best attackers in the world, both for his form for club and country in recent years. As such, it’s no surprise to see him priced at 9/1 to win the individual award. Attacking players have won the award for the past six seasons and, with Saka being Arsenal’s most threatening forward, there’s real value in the forward winning this award.

Declan Rice 9/1 (William Hill)

Another Arsenal player priced at 9/1 is Declan Rice. The central midfielder has been integral to the Gunners’ strong start to the season, scoring important goals whilst also providing protection for the defence. If he can keep up his goal involvements then there’s no denying that Rice could win the individual award later this year, especially if Mikel Arteta’s squad can get their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Odds are correct at the time of writing.