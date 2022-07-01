What Arsenal players will cost you on FPL this season

Arsenal players offer some of the best values to Fantasy Football League managers, and we expect them to invest in some Gunners’ stars in the upcoming season.
This has been a busy transfer window for Mikel Arteta, who has added the likes of Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner to his squad.
Some of them would be regular starters because they are the best option the club has in their position, while others will stay on the bench.
Nevertheless, Arsenal will have one of the strongest squads in the league at the start of the campaign.
The Premier League has now revealed the starting market value of some of their players on FPL, and it is interesting.
The report reveals that Bukayo Saka will be the costliest Arsenal for now at £8m, while Aaron Ramsdale is worth £5m.
Summer signing, Vieira can be signed for £6.0m. Eddie Nketiah is surprisingly priced at £7.0m, making him one of the most expensive players in Arteta’s squad.
The smartest managers will take advantage of these low prices to add some Arsenal men to their squad quickly.
This is because as soon as the campaign starts and they do well, their prices will go up, and they might not be affordable again.
