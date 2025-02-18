What Arsenal really think about their latest youngsters to shine

Arsenal has long been known for its commitment to developing young talent, with the club’s academy producing a steady stream of quality players. Over the years, many of these players have broken into the senior team, and Arsenal takes great pride in its ability to nurture talent from the Hale End facility, the club’s prestigious youth academy. However, despite their rich history of promoting young stars, recent events have highlighted that Arsenal must work even harder to retain its best talents.

In the summer, Arsenal faced a tough blow when they lost one of their most promising young players, Chido Obi-Martin, to Manchester United. This was not an isolated incident, as the Red Devils also swooped in to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal’s academy in the last transfer window. These departures underscore the quality of talent Arsenal continues to produce and the fierce competition they face in holding onto their rising stars.

However, Arsenal is not without its gems, and the club is keen to safeguard the future of two special players who have impressed this season: Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. According to a report from Give Me Sport, both Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are viewed as exceptional talents who stand out even among the club’s prestigious list of academy graduates. Arsenal sees these two players as being on a different level compared to many of their previous prospects, with both showing remarkable promise at such young ages.

The club has made it clear that they are eager to tie both players down to new contracts as soon as possible, ensuring that Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly remain part of Arsenal’s long-term plans. The two players have already demonstrated their incredible potential in first-team appearances, and their futures at the club look exceedingly bright. Arsenal’s priority is to secure their services before other clubs get the chance to poach them, especially given the high demand for young talent in the Premier League and beyond.

What sets Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly apart from many other youth products is their maturity and ability to make an impact on the senior team at such a young age. While Arsenal has seen a steady stream of talent come through the ranks, these two are considered to be generational talents, and it is no surprise that the club is moving quickly to lock them down with new deals. This proactive approach is crucial in preventing other clubs from swooping in, especially given the fierce competition for top young players in the modern game.

Arsenal fans can be excited about the future as Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly are likely to play a significant role in the club’s success over the coming years. With both players already showing such promise, it’s clear that the club’s academy continues to be one of the best in the world for developing young footballing talent. Ensuring that these special players stay at the club for the foreseeable future will be key to Arsenal’s long-term ambitions.