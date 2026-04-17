What Arsenal target thinks about leaving Newcastle United

Arsenal are among several clubs interested in signing Anthony Gordon at the end of the season, with Newcastle United facing a significant challenge to retain one of their key players.

Newcastle have historically been reluctant to part with important members of their squad unless presented with substantial offers. However, growing interest from top clubs, including Arsenal, suggests they may soon face serious pressure regarding Gordon’s future.

Growing Transfer Interest

Arsenal are expected to make a decisive move if they are to secure the winger’s signature, particularly given the level of competition. Several clubs are monitoring his situation closely, increasing the likelihood of a bidding contest during the upcoming transfer window.

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich have also entered the race, identifying Gordon as a player capable of strengthening their already impressive attacking options. Their involvement adds further complexity to the situation and highlights the player’s growing reputation on the European stage.

As reported by Metro Sport, Gordon is open to the possibility of leaving Newcastle at the end of the campaign, a development that could encourage interested clubs to intensify their pursuit.

Arsenal’s Strong Interest

Despite being content at Newcastle, where he is among the club’s highest-paid players, Gordon appears willing to consider a new challenge. This shift in stance could prove pivotal as Arsenal evaluate their options ahead of the summer window.

The Gunners are believed to regard him as a priority target, recognising his ability to add pace, creativity, and goal threat to their attacking line. His potential availability would therefore represent a significant opportunity for the Gunners.

Newcastle, however, are unlikely to let him leave without a substantial fee, ensuring that any deal will require serious financial commitment. As interest continues to build, Arsenal may need to act swiftly and decisively if they are to secure one of their primary transfer targets.

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