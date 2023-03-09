Which Arsenal team should Arteta choose to win tonight’s game in Lisbon?

So tonight, Arsenal’s assault on the Europa League will restart with a trip to Lisbon this evening, and although I believe that Mikel Arteta is very keen to add this trophy to our cabinet, I am pretty sure that there will be quite a lot of rotation involved, despite Arteta saying yesterday when asked about possible changes: “Because we have one team, and we have to play all the games with the best possible players to win it. At this moment we have made eight changes [in the competition] so we try to accommodate. As well, players have moments in the season where they are available or not available, and tomorrow it will be the same case, but for sure, we will try to put the most competitive team together to win the game.”

We already know that Trossard and Nketiah are still out injured, and despite the fact that Jesus has returned to training, we should expect to see him on the pitch for a few more weeks in my mind, and with those three absent our choices for centre-forward are looking very limtedd right now. Also it seems that Fabio Vieira (who was very likely to play) had to pull out of the press conference with a sore throatt, so there may be a bug going the squad as well.

Arteta was asked whether Martinelli could play as the Number Nine, and he replied: “We have different options with different qualities and different profiles to play in that position, obviously with the absence of Eddie especially and Leo. We’ll have to see and adapt in relation to what our opponent will do and with the relationships we have on the pitch, what is the best thing to do.”

So, I think Matt Turner should be starting after his excellent World Cup performances, and the back four could be Ben White (who was a little rested at the weekend), Saliba (who never looks tired) alongside Holding in the middle, and maybe Tomiyasu, who looked a bit jaded lately, but I doubt that Arteta would throw Kiwior straight in at the deep end just yet but may get some minutes later on.

In the middle I expect Jorginho to return alongside Partey, but this could be the game to give Elneny a run out. And Smith-Rowe could come into the equation.

Up front could be interesting, with Martinelli leading the line, with probably Saka and Nelson on the wings.

So here is my predicted line-up…..

Turner

White – Saliba – Holding – Tomiyasu

Elneny – Jorginho – Smith-Rowe

Saka – Martinelli – Nelson

That is quite a lot of rotation, but I’m sure they should give a good account of themselves tonight.

Who would you choose?

