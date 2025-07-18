What Arsenal think of the Isak transfer opportunity

On Tuesday, Liverpool reportedly threatened to enter the race for Arsenal’s dream signing, Alexander Isak.

While the Gunners have focused their striker shortlist on Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, Isak has long stood apart as a special case. If attainable, he would have been their clear priority.

Arsenal’s long-term admiration for Isak

Arsenal have monitored the Swedish international since his time at Real Sociedad. In 2022, they failed to hijack his move to Newcastle United, where he has since flourished.

Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 league appearances for the Magpies and remains a fan favourite target among many Arsenal supporters. For most, the belief persists that if an opportunity ever arose, the Gunners would make a serious move.

Although Newcastle are not keen to let their star forward leave, it was believed a substantial offer could shift their stance. And with Newcastle now pushing hard to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, some believe they may be open to bids for Isak – a situation Liverpool appear ready to exploit.

Arsenal’s view on Liverpool interest and the wider striker plan

Even though Arsenal are not in a position to move for Isak this summer, the question remains: how do they perceive the opportunity?

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are quietly hoping Newcastle resist a sale, even if Liverpool submit an offer worth more than £120 million. The report adds that Arsenal were aware they could have waited, consolidated funds, and attempted a marquee move for Isak. But such a move would have been a gamble.

Instead, Arsenal’s strategy has been to spread their budget across multiple positions and avoid a repeat of last summer’s disappointment, where the club missed out on both a top winger and a goalkeeper, resorting to late fallback signings.

Missing out on Isak would certainly be frustrating, but Arsenal remain confident in their summer business. They believe Viktor Gyökeres will deliver the goals they need.

Gunners upbeat ahead of pre-season

Internally, Arsenal believe they have handled this summer well and remain on course to complete all six planned signings in time for the Asian pre-season tour.

Martin Zubimendi, Christian Nørgaard and Noni Madueke have already joined the squad. Gyökeres and Cristhian Mosquera are expected next, while speculation around Eberechi Eze continues.

It has been a strong window so far. Whatever happens with Isak, Arsenal are focused, organised and confident in the direction they are heading.

Would you have rather waited to go all in for Isak, Gooners? Or are Arsenal right to spread the budget?

