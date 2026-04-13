What Arsenal thinks about offloading Odegaard in the summer

Martin Odegaard has been struggling with several injuries since the start of this season, and Arsenal have been unable to enjoy his presence for much of the campaign.

The Gunners have clearly missed their captain during his spells on the sidelines, while the midfielder has also been absent for several matches with the Norway national team. His importance to Mikel Arteta’s side is evident, particularly in terms of creativity, control, and leadership in midfield.

Norway are also increasingly concerned about his fitness, especially with this being a World Cup year, as they will be relying heavily on their captain to be available and in peak condition for the tournament. His long-term situation at club level has therefore become a point of interest for supporters and observers alike.

In previous seasons, Odegaard has been linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium, with clubs such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich previously mentioned in connection with him. However, there has been no serious movement on those links in recent weeks, despite continued speculation in some quarters.

Arsenal’s Stance on Odegaard

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal currently have no intention of selling Odegaard. Despite his injury-disrupted season, the club are not actively considering placing the midfielder on the transfer market and would not be seeking offers for him at the end of the campaign.

While it is acknowledged that every player has a valuation and a significant offer could potentially alter any club’s position, the current stance is clear. Odegaard is not available for sale and remains an integral part of Arsenal’s long-term plans.

Central Figure in Long-Term Plans

This position reflects the value Arsenal places on him when fit and available. His influence on the team’s attacking structure, tempo, and leadership qualities remains central to their ambitions moving forward.

For now, Odegaard is expected to remain a key figure at the Emirates Stadium, with the club focused on managing his fitness and ensuring he can contribute consistently, rather than entertaining any prospect of a departure.