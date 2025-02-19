What Arsenal thinks about Raheem Sterling returning to form

Arsenal signed Raheem Sterling on loan in the last transfer window, hoping the winger would rediscover his best form at the Emirates. However, his performances have so far failed to meet expectations, leaving the Gunners frustrated as they continue their push for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain in contention for the top prize, but their position could have been stronger if Sterling had delivered the level of impact they had anticipated. Once regarded as one of England’s most dangerous attackers, his form has been on a steady decline over the past few seasons, and his current struggles suggest he is no longer a player Arsenal can rely on.

Despite the team’s lack of a natural striker and limited attacking options, which should have guaranteed him significant playing time, Sterling has yet to make a meaningful contribution. His inability to influence games has become a major concern, with his performance against Leicester City serving as a prime example of his struggles. In that match, he failed to complete a single dribble, looking out of sorts whenever he attempted to take on an opponent.

At 30, it is difficult to see him returning to the heights he once reached earlier in his career. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are increasingly worried about his form, both on and off the pitch. The club’s concerns extend beyond his current performances, as there is growing scepticism about whether he will ever regain the sharpness and consistency that made him such a threat in his prime.

With each passing game, it becomes clearer that Sterling will never be the player he once was. Instead of holding onto the hope that he can return to his best, Arsenal must look towards alternative solutions to strengthen their attack. If he cannot turn his form around soon, his time at the club may be short-lived.