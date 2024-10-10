What Arsenal thinks about Real Madrid’s interest in Saliba

In recent weeks, there have been strong rumours that Real Madrid is interested in signing William Saliba.
The Spanish giants have reportedly been monitoring him closely over the last few months, and they are convinced that the Frenchman should be a part of their squad.
Saliba has become a regular for the French national team and a key starter for Arsenal. Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, his performances have caught the attention of top clubs. However, Arsenal has struggled to win major trophies, which could see him tempted by a move.
Real Madrid, after failing to sign Leny Yoro in the last transfer window, may revisit the market for defensive reinforcements in the summer, and Saliba is now one of their primary targets. This could concern Arsenal, as the allure of playing for Los Blancos might be difficult to resist.
However, according to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, Arsenal is not worried about Madrid’s interest. The Gunners are confident they will retain Saliba, as his contract runs until 2027, meaning they are in a strong position to keep their star defender.
Saliba is one of the world’s best in his position, so it is normal for clubs to show interest in his signature, but that does not mean we will lose him.
It certainly doesn’t mean Arsenal will sell him. Real Madrid haven’t even made an official approach, so let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.
A pointer may be how successful Arsenal are this season. If they win silverware, say the EPL, then that could be a stabilising factor and may even encourage Saliba to extend his contract. If they fail to win anything though then he may begin, at least, to consider options. Although he’ll still have a couple of years left on his contract then, Arsenal certainly wouldn’t want to get down to his final year and risk losing him for nothing in summer 2027.