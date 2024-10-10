What Arsenal thinks about Real Madrid’s interest in Saliba

The Spanish giants have reportedly been monitoring him closely over the last few months, and they are convinced that the Frenchman should be a part of their squad.

Saliba has become a regular for the French national team and a key starter for Arsenal. Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, his performances have caught the attention of top clubs. However, Arsenal has struggled to win major trophies, which could see him tempted by a move.

Real Madrid, after failing to sign Leny Yoro in the last transfer window, may revisit the market for defensive reinforcements in the summer, and Saliba is now one of their primary targets. This could concern Arsenal, as the allure of playing for Los Blancos might be difficult to resist.

However, according to an exclusive report from Caught Offside, Arsenal is not worried about Madrid’s interest. The Gunners are confident they will retain Saliba, as his contract runs until 2027, meaning they are in a strong position to keep their star defender.