What Arsenal thinks about selling Eze after one season

Eberechi Eze is living the life he dreamed of, now representing his boyhood club Arsenal. The Gunners initially had him in their academy before he was released, requiring him to pursue a professional career at other clubs prior to his return to the Emirates. After proving his worth at Crystal Palace, where he was a regular starter, Arsenal secured his signature. Since returning, Eze has become an important figure for the club, though the depth of the squad has necessitated sharing game time with other midfielders.

Key Role Amidst Squad Competition

Despite a recent inconsistent run of form, Eze remains a central player for Arsenal and has not been relegated to the bench. He performed well in the fixture against Wigan, demonstrating his creativity and work rate, although some analysts consider his overall delivery in recent weeks to have been underwhelming. This has sparked speculation regarding his future at the club, with some suggesting he could be sold during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman’s ability to influence games, however, remains widely recognised, and he continues to train and prepare as a first-team regular. Arsenal’s coaching staff are aware of his talent and versatility, which allows him to contribute in multiple midfield roles. This flexibility has helped the Gunners maintain consistency even when other key players are unavailable.

Arsenal Intends to Retain Eze

According to Football Insider, rumours suggesting that Arsenal will sell Eze at the end of the season are unfounded. While the club plans to make changes in the summer, including the sale of some players, Eze is not among those being considered for departure. His continued presence highlights the club’s confidence in his ability to contribute to their campaign moving forward.

As Arsenal prepares for the remainder of the season, Eze is expected to remain a key part of Mikel Arteta’s midfield, with his role evolving alongside the club’s other established stars. His journey from academy release to first-team regular underscores both his personal resilience and the club’s long-term commitment to his development, reinforcing why he is considered an integral part of the squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…