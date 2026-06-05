What Arsenal thinks about signing Morgan Rogers this summer?

Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the players Arsenal are closely monitoring, with the attacker potentially becoming the next high profile addition to the club’s squad at the end of the season.

The Englishman has continued to impress at Aston Villa, where he remains one of the first names on the team sheet. His influence has been evident throughout the campaign, and he recently played a key role in the club’s Europa League triumph. Such performances have further enhanced his reputation and attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in the game.

Arsenal’s Admiration for Rogers

Many observers believe it is only a matter of time before Rogers moves on from Villa Park, given his rapid development and growing status within English football. Despite the speculation surrounding his future, the attacker has consistently demonstrated his commitment to Aston Villa and remains focused on contributing to the club’s success.

That loyalty could face a significant test during the current transfer window. Arsenal are among several leading clubs eager to strengthen their squads before next season, and Rogers is viewed as a player capable of making an immediate impact. His technical quality, attacking intelligence and ability to influence matches have made him an attractive target for clubs seeking additional creativity and versatility in the final third.

Villa Determined to Keep Star Attacker

Arsenal are understood to believe that Rogers possesses all the attributes required to thrive within their system and could develop into one of the most important players at the Emirates Stadium if a move were to materialise.

However, Aston Villa have no intention of allowing him to leave easily. The club regard him as one of the finest players in their squad and believe that selling him would represent a major loss. According to Mirror Football, Arsenal believe they would be favourites to secure Rogers’ signature if Aston Villa eventually decide to sanction his departure during this transfer window. For now, though, Villa remain determined to retain one of their most influential performers as interest in the attacker continues to grow.

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