What Arsenal thinks about the international tussle for Mosquera

Cristhian Mosquera is currently being courted by Colombia to represent them at international level, creating an interesting situation around his future. The defender joined Arsenal this season as a youth international for Spain and is the current captain of their Under-21 side. Born and raised in Spain, Mosquera nonetheless has Colombian heritage, which has opened the door for the South American nation to attempt to convince him to switch allegiances.

Arsenal have been encouraged by what they have seen from Mosquera since his arrival. In the limited number of matches he featured in before suffering an injury, he showed composure and quality that underlined why the club moved to bring him in. Within the Arsenal setup, there is a belief that if he continues on his current trajectory and fulfils his potential, he could remain an important part of the squad for many years to come.

Arsenal’s plans for Mosquera

The defender is currently enjoying the challenge of competing for a place alongside some of the world’s best defenders at the club. Training and learning in such an environment is seen as a crucial part of his development, and Arsenal are keen for him to progress quickly. Mikel Arteta’s side would like Mosquera to reach a level where he can genuinely compete with established figures such as William Saliba and Gabriel.

That competition is viewed positively by both the player and the club. Mosquera is understood to be embracing the high standards required, while Arsenal believe the experience will accelerate his growth. However, alongside his club ambitions, he may soon be required to make an important decision regarding his international future, with interest from Colombia intensifying.

International interest and club perspective

The interest from Colombia highlights how highly Mosquera is rated despite his relatively short time at the Emirates. According to Sport Witness, Arsenal see the international tug of war as a positive reflection of his impact since joining the club. Rather than viewing it as a distraction, they believe it demonstrates how well he has settled and how quickly he has made an impression.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the attention confirms that Mosquera is progressing in the right direction. The club remain focused on his rehabilitation and long-term development, confident that continued improvement will benefit both player and team. As discussions over his international future continue, Arsenal will hope that his focus remains on returning to fitness and pushing his career forward at club level.