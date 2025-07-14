What Arsenal thinks of Jakub Kiwior’s future after agreeing Mosquera deal

Jakub Kiwior may be the player most affected by the imminent arrival of Cristhian Mosquera at Arsenal. The Polish defender currently finds himself at the bottom of the centre-back hierarchy at the Emirates, yet he continues to deliver composed and effective performances whenever called upon.

Kiwior typically earns a place in the starting line-up only when one of William Saliba or Gabriel is unavailable due to injury or suspension. Despite these limited opportunities, he has consistently impressed, showcasing his reliability and professionalism.

His limited game time has sparked interest from several clubs across Europe, with many monitoring his situation and exploring the possibility of a transfer. Nevertheless, Kiwior has remained committed to Arsenal and has not agitated for a move away from North London.

Pressure Mounting from Mosquera’s Arrival

The arrival of Mosquera could present a turning point. The Spanish defender’s signing may push Kiwior further down the pecking order, raising the likelihood that he will consider his options. It could also encourage Arsenal to evaluate potential offers for the Polish international.

However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal have no intention of parting ways with Kiwior during the current transfer window. The report makes it clear that the defender is not on the club’s transfer list, and the Gunners have no plans to entertain bids for his signature this summer.

This stance demonstrates the high regard in which Kiwior is held by the club. While competition for places is increasing, his performances have earned him the trust of the coaching staff and the appreciation of supporters.

A Valuable Member of the Squad

In an environment where adaptability and squad depth are crucial, retaining a dependable player like Kiwior is a sensible decision. Mosquera, while talented, is yet to prove himself in the Premier League. Kiwior, by contrast, has already demonstrated his quality and composure under pressure.

Keeping him at the Emirates not only provides security in a key position but also ensures that Arsenal have a proven alternative should injuries strike. The club’s decision to keep Kiwior appears both logical and beneficial in the short and long term.

