What Arsenal told Chelsea about a possible Lewis-Skelly move

Myles Lewis-Skelly has emerged as a target for Chelsea as he continues to struggle for regular game time at Arsenal. The Blues have a reputation for strengthening their squad with highly rated young players, making Lewis-Skelly a natural candidate for their interest. The defender is reportedly considering a move as he aims to secure a place in the England squad for the next World Cup, a goal that would be difficult to achieve without more consistent playing opportunities.

At Arsenal, Lewis-Skelly could see more minutes if Riccardo Calafiori were sidelined, but the Italian has remained a reliable presence, limiting opportunities for other players to step ahead in the pecking order. As a result, Lewis-Skelly’s desire for increased game time has generated speculation about his future, with several clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Chelsea’s interest and Arsenal’s response

Of all the clubs linked with Lewis-Skelly, Chelsea appears to have shown the most concrete interest. According to Sports Illustrated, the Blues even contacted Arsenal to explore a potential move. However, the report claims that Arsenal responded firmly, making it clear that selling the defender to a domestic rival was not an option. This indicates that the Gunners are determined to retain Lewis-Skelly as part of their long-term plans.

Arsenal’s intentions and player development

Under Mikel Arteta, Lewis-Skelly remains an important figure in Arsenal’s squad strategy. The manager has no intention of allowing him to leave, whether on loan or permanently, despite the interest from Chelsea. While a move to Stamford Bridge might seem appealing, there is concern that the player could struggle to establish himself there, particularly given Chelsea’s existing depth in his position. Arsenal’s stance reinforces their commitment to developing Lewis-Skelly within their own system and ensuring that he continues to progress under their guidance.

For now, the defender is expected to remain at the Emirates, where he has a chance to fight for game time and continue his development under Arteta’s management.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…