What Arsenal will do if they can’t sign Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Julian Alvarez to their squad at the end of the season, although there is no certainty that the move will materialise. The Gunners are continuing to assess their attacking options as they prepare for a potentially significant summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side has established itself as one of the leading teams in world football in recent seasons, making the club an attractive destination for elite players. With strong performances domestically and in Europe, Arsenal have reinforced their status among the game’s top contenders.

Transfer ambitions and attacking priorities

Arsenal could yet secure both the Premier League and Champions League titles this term, and expectations among supporters are high as the campaign approaches its conclusion. Many fans anticipate the arrival of a high-profile signing to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

Improving the attack remains a priority, and the club has reportedly spent several months focusing on the possibility of signing Alvarez. The Argentinian forward previously impressed in the Premier League with Manchester City and has continued to perform well since his move to Atletico Madrid, further enhancing his reputation as a top-level attacker.

However, securing his signature may prove difficult. Alvarez is currently focused on finishing the season strongly with Atletico Madrid, while the Spanish club has made it clear that they are not actively looking to sell him.

Alternative targets under consideration

According to Fichajes, there is a real possibility that Atletico Madrid will refuse to part with Alvarez, prompting Arsenal to explore alternative options. As a result, the Gunners are preparing a contingency plan should their primary target remain out of reach.

One such alternative is Bournemouth’s Junior Kroupi, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League. His performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, highlighting his potential as a future star.

Arsenal’s interest in Kroupi underlines their intent to strengthen their attacking options, regardless of whether they succeed in their pursuit of Alvarez.