What Arsenal’s dressing room thinks about catching Liverpool

Arsenal face Ipswich Town this afternoon as they seek to prevent Liverpool from securing the Premier League title this weekend.

Liverpool requires two victories to be officially crowned champions of England, and Arsenal remain the only team capable of halting or delaying that outcome.

In recent weeks, the Gunners appear to have shifted their primary focus towards the Champions League, a decision that has seemingly contributed to a dip in their domestic form, resulting in dropped points. This loss of momentum has inadvertently eased Liverpool’s path to the title. However, it should be noted that the Reds have also exhibited inconsistency in certain fixtures. Had they performed more consistently, the title race might already have been concluded.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, are on the brink of relegation, with the possibility of their fate being sealed as early as this weekend. Despite this, questions remain over whether Arsenal have effectively conceded the Premier League title.

Gabriel Martinelli has reaffirmed the team’s commitment to the domestic campaign, stating that both he and his teammates remain determined to perform at their best in every remaining fixture. Speaking to Express Sport, Martinelli expressed confidence and resolve:

“We have to believe and it’s not over yet.

Of course it’s a big margin of points but we can’t give up. We’re not going to give up. We have the Champions League as well so we have to try to win every single game.

But it’s the end of the season, we are in the semi finals and we are going to give everything.”

Martinelli’s comments reflect a commendable mindset and a continued belief in the team’s objectives. Given the context, it is crucial that Arsenal avoid any further slip-ups in the league. A victory today is essential, not only to maintain pressure on Liverpool but also to demonstrate the squad’s resilience and ambition as the season nears its conclusion.