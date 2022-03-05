What Arteta expects from Watford under Roy Hodgson

Arsenal fans will be cheering on Burnley against Chelsea today, and most of all waiting to see Liverpool beating West Ham in the late game this evening. If the Hammers lose or draw, then Arsenal can leapfrog our neighbours if we beat Watford tomorrow afternoon.

As I mentioned in my WWatford v Arsenal form guide, it looks like it should be an easy win for the Gunners, but there is one variable that needs to be taken into account, which is that Roy Hodgson is the new manager and is certain to make the Hornets a harder team to beat.

Watford have still been losing, but in the last few games there are signs of a revival, with a win away at Aston Villa, and last time out managing to hold Man United’s superstars at bay in a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, so Hodgson’s training seems to be paying dividends.

Mikel Arteta was asked what he expected from a Roy Hodgson team. “Very solid, very organised, very clear in how they want to approach the match and what they want to take from the match,” he said.

“We have to obviously do what we have planned and take the game in a completely different direction and that will be the challenge.

“It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere, everything is tight and you know what you’re going to experience there.”

So, although it would seem an easy game for Arsenal, it definitely will not ba a walkover. In fact we only beat them 1-0 at the Emirates, and on our latest visit to Vicarage Road it ended as a 2-2 draw.

Let’s not all be overconfident, but we can cheer on Liverpool in the meantime…

