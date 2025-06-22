What Aston Villa star thinks about moving to Arsenal

Arsenal submitted an offer for Ollie Watkins in January as they made a move to finally address their long-standing striker issue with the England international.

Watkins had previously featured on the Gunners’ list of key attacking targets, though no concrete efforts were made to secure his signing until the winter window. Faced with a serious attacking shortage at the time, Arsenal made a late approach to sign the Aston Villa forward. However, the bid was swiftly rejected, as Villa, who were pushing for a top-four finish, viewed Watkins as too important to lose midseason.

At the time, Aston Villa’s position was firm, and they showed no willingness to entertain the idea of selling one of their most influential players. That stance may have softened now with the summer window open and strategic plans evolving across clubs.

Arsenal Prioritise Younger Options

Despite previously targeting Watkins, Arsenal are now focusing their attention on younger alternatives in the forward position. Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have emerged as priorities for the North London club, with both players fitting the long-term profile the Gunners are now targeting.

While Watkins remains a player of proven Premier League quality, the club’s direction seems to have shifted towards signing emerging talent. Should Arsenal encounter complications in their pursuit of Sesko or Gyokeres, it is possible that they may revisit the idea of making another move for Watkins. However, at present, he does not appear to be at the top of their shortlist.

Watkins Open to Emirates Switch

As reported by The Sun, Watkins is said to be very open to the prospect of joining Arsenal. The report notes that he is more than happy with the interest and is believed to have supported the club from a young age, making a potential switch to London particularly appealing.

Watkins has consistently performed at a high level in the Premier League and has remained on Arsenal’s radar for some time. Nonetheless, with the club now focused elsewhere, his opportunity to join may have passed unless other targets become unavailable. At this stage, a deal appears unlikely, but the situation could yet change depending on developments later in the window.

