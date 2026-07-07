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What Aston Villa thinks about losing Ezri Konsa to Arsenal

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal have surprisingly been linked with a move for England World Cup star Ezri Konsa, and their reported interest is causing some concern at Aston Villa.

Konsa has been a key figure for Villa for a long time and has continued to deliver impressive performances, retaining his place in the team despite the arrival of several new players.

Arsenal identify Konsa as a defensive target

Arsenal have been monitoring the defender, with the Gunners viewing him as an ideal addition to strengthen an already impressive squad.

The club have an outstanding central defensive partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel, a duo that could become one of the finest in Arsenal’s history.

Both players have remained dependable, and few have come close to breaking up their partnership. However, that has not stopped Arsenal from looking to strengthen their defensive options even further.

Aston Villa determined to keep defender

Konsa is a World Cup starter and won the Europa League a few weeks ago, making him an attractive option for any club seeking proven quality and experience at the highest level.

According to Football Insider, Villa are doing everything possible to ensure the defender remains at the club.

The report adds that Villa are working behind the scenes to keep Konsa happy and are determined to resist Arsenal’s attempts to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Losing such an important player would be a significant setback for Aston Villa, particularly given the consistency he has shown over recent seasons and his importance to the team’s defensive structure.

For Arsenal, Konsa would provide experienced competition and valuable depth in defence, but convincing Aston Villa to sanction a transfer could prove to be one of the most difficult parts of any potential deal.

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  1. Konsa Is a villa Hero, and his recent open letter to the villa fans tell that the love goes both ways.
    He commented recently very few players improve after leaving Unai Emery, this is evident. So Sorry Fellow football fans, your wish to Bring Ezri to north London wont happen. Same with Morgan Rogers. We will compete and win trophies like you, why move?

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  2. why don’t you lot just get Half and Half shirts as you all love Villa players so much?

    Reply

    1. I don’t think we are in for Konsa as he wouldn’t get in our 11 but to answer a question why would a Villa player want to join Arsenal ….because we are Champions of England , cab pay more and offer more chance of winning trophies

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