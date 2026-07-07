What Aston Villa thinks about losing Ezri Konsa to Arsenal

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Konsa Is a villa Hero, and his recent open letter to the villa fans tell that the love goes both ways.
He commented recently very few players improve after leaving Unai Emery, this is evident. So Sorry Fellow football fans, your wish to Bring Ezri to north London wont happen. Same with Morgan Rogers. We will compete and win trophies like you, why move?
why don’t you lot just get Half and Half shirts as you all love Villa players so much?
I don’t think we are in for Konsa as he wouldn’t get in our 11 but to answer a question why would a Villa player want to join Arsenal ….because we are Champions of England , cab pay more and offer more chance of winning trophies