What better game for Arsenal to turn our form around than at Tottenham?

There is no way you can put any positive slant on Arsenal’s recent League form, and the pressure is definitely on for Arteta and his team to turn their form around, before we are simply too far behind to even challenge for the Top Four.

And as our misfiring captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says; What better game to do it than in the North London Derby! Aubameyand told Arsenal.com: “I can’t wait anymore,”

“I think this is the game that we have to understand is going to be the turning point for us for this season. What’s better than the derby?

“I think if we win this game, everyone is going to maybe change their mindset and yes, as I said it’s going to be the turning point of the season, and there’s no better game than a derby to do it.

“It’s going to lift everyone if we win this game. We know it’s going to be a tough game, they are playing well at the moment to tell the truth, but we have to care about our game, how we want to play the game, so it’s all about us if we want it or not.

“So we are just waiting for this game and we are going to try to give everything to win this game and change the situation.”

It is excellent that our captain has come out with this fighting talk right now, and hope to spur the team on to beat our greatest rivals, but it harder to turn those words into actions on the pitch.

Make no mistake about the task ahead – we are playing the League leaders away from home, a team that hasn’t lost a game since the opening day of the season. A team that is managed by Jose Mourinho, who has only lost twice in 21 games against the Gunners.

It’s a big ask, but if anyone is going to knock the Cock off it’s perch, then it just has to be Arsenal!