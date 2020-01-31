What can Arsenal fans expect on transfer deadline day

The transfer window shuts today and Arsenal is expected to do some business.

There could easily be a surprise signing today from Arsenal and until the club releases an official statement stating that there will be no more business today it is well worth keeping an eye out on what is being speculated.

That said, I personally think we will only see Cedric Soares confirmed as a signing today.

I do not see any of the first team squad leaving, so no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona, No Dani Ceballos to Valencia.

Now, that is just my personal opinion, if there is speculation that either player could be sold today you can take it to the bank that I will be reporting it. Having a personal opinion does not mean it is right.

There are going to be agents touting their players around and you can be almost certain that Arsenal will be offered players and under the right circumstance, I am sure Arsenal would not look a gift horse in the mouth or however that saying goes.

At the same time, there will almost certainly be enquiries about Arsenal players and the same principle applies. If a club comes in with something utterly ridiculous and that is always a possibility then the club would consider it, I am sure of that.

I reckon today will be exciting and a bit of a rollercoaster ride and while it will be good to see the window shut and the speculation ended and normality resumed, it does not mean we cannot enjoy ourselves a little and go along with that rollercoaster ride.

Also, it may not always be Arsenal related that is interesting today. For example, Olivier Giroud to Tottenham, personally I do not give a damn but I know there are some on here that would be disgusted by such a move.

Anyway, enjoy the day, it will be over soon enough.