What can Arsenal win next season with Arteta’s new arrivals?

The summer transfer window is far from over but with the arrivals of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Matt Turner so far, I just thought I would have a look at the betting odds on offer for Arsenal before the next campaign begins.

Liverpool and Man City are unsurprisingly very hot favourites to fight out the title race again next season, with perhaps City even hotter favourites (around 4/7) after bringing in Erling Haaland and Liverpool losing Mane to Bayern Munich. Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United are also ahead of Arsenal in the betting so the Gunners are way outsiders at prices up to 66/1, which is probably a fair reflection of our chances at the moment, but hopefully as our youthful team grow together we may become serious challengers in the next few years.

Considering that Arsenal only missed out on the Top Four by two points this season just gone, perhaps a more realistic bet would be that our improved squad could make it back into the Champions League positions at long last in the next campaign. For that you will get a reasonable price of 2/1 with most betting firms because City, Pool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all odds-on to finish ahead of Man United and Arsenal. Depending on which sports betting website you use for football tips they will mostly predict that Arsenal are expected to finish 6th next year. But the fact is that Arsenal points total in the last three years has been 56 – 61 – 69. If arteta can improve that figure again next season we must surely be in with a big chance of moving up the table again, especially with our new signings.

Another possible value bet for the Top Four are Newcastle who finished the season in spectacular style under Eddie Howe (including destroying Arsenal), and the Toon are certain to be bringing in many quality signings for the new season under there new moneybags owners. They are currently priced at around 8/1.

Now on to the Cups, obviously Arsenal’s fantastic record in the FA Cup cannot be denied, having won the second most important domestic trophy 14 times, including 7 times under Arsene Wenger and the last one being in Mikel Arteta’s first season at the club. For me, this is the most likely competition we could win and is certainly worth an interest at around 12/1.

Although we are likely to be using reserves in the League Cup, the odds of 14/1 could be attractive, especially if we get the luck of the draw on the route to the Final.

I’m afraid there are no odds available for the Europa League as yet…

As with any young team, it is important to get a first trophy under their belts to give them extra confidence going forward.

Do you think Arsenal could get a trophy next season with our new arrivals?