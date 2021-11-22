What can Arteta do to improve Arsenal’s goal scoring rates?

Is it time to start getting worried over our low scoring rate? By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends! The inability of our team to score plenty of goals in recent games is giving me reasons to ask if it is not time that Arteta started searching for the key to unlock the goals for Arsenal.

In the last game we played against Watford before the international games, we scored just one goal, and spent the rest of the game struggling to score more goals. If I should tell you I didn’t think about this as a problem we will eventually have to solve in the course of the season, then I will probably be lying to you.

I feared that we would meet a team that will punish us if we failed to convert our chances in the game, and that team surely came in the form of Liverpool.

In the game against Liverpool, we had some good moments, but our inability to take our chances and kill off the game from the start, partially caused us the game. Why we are finding it hard to score goals even when we totally dominate games, baffles me.

The strikers in Arsenal are some of the best you can get anywhere in the English Premier League, and they are also good goal poachers. They have goals in them and they have scored goals in the past! So why is scoring goals becoming difficult now?

Are the midfielders in Arsenal loosing creativity after scoring a goal, or how can one explain the sudden struggle to create and score the chances create in games, especially against the big teams ? The midfielders are the ones who rescues the team, when strikers are finding it difficult to breach the defence of the opposition, but they seem to be doing that consistently recently.

However I want to say that our midfielders have also been chipping in with goals once a while in the season, so they may not have much blame to shoulder. But why they don’t do it in big games is mystery to me.

Guys, all I ask is for the team to start scoring goals and start killing off games. But what can Arteta do to improve our attack?

We are Arsenal and proud.