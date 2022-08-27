What can men’s football learn from the Womens games? (Jonas Eidevall)

Q&A interview with Arsenal Women’s Manager Jonas Eidevall by Michelle

While the full Arsenal Womens squad was training at the Adidas HQ in Germany, Jonas Eidevall was asked some questions, that came in via the Arsenal Women’s Twitter account.

Jonas shares his picks for the three players who would make good managers, how he ensures the whole squad stays motivated, and what men’s football could learn from women’s football.

Here are two of the Q&A´s from the interview:

WSL teams have added lots of new players therefore making it difficult to predict how they will play. How do you prepare for the unpredictability of facing teams with so many new players? + Do you think as our team has stayed relatively the same that others will be more prepared?

“Remember that no opponent is predictable. It´s not the most important thing in football. The important thing is quality. And quality in football comes from having really deep relationships on the pitch. For having a really good shared mental model of how you want to play the game and that requires time. So, good football teams require time together. So for me that´s an advantage and not a disadvantage”

What do you think men’s football could learn from the women´s game?

“I don’t know but I have to say when I was working during the Euros I thought it was a great experience going to a lot of the stadiums being sold out games, and to see how families could go there and enjoy themselves and you didn’t have any abusive behaviours or any violent behaviours around the stadiums. And, as a football fan I thought that was very, very nice to experience and I think that´s the way that football should be. Football should be passion. Football should be energy. But it should also be family friendly, so football can be for everyone to enjoy”

What do you think is the difference between the mens and womens games?

Michelle Maxwell

