Rating Arsenal’s Captains Now That Odegaard Has Been Appointed

Martin Odegaard was named as the new Arsenal captain. The playmaker takes over the club’s captaincy, having sported the armband during the preseason and occasionally towards the tail end of the 2021/22 season when Lacazette was on the bench. The French striker had taken over from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was stripped of the captaincy on a disciplinary basis.

The Norwegian joins a long list of Arsenal captains, and Arsenal supporters will be hopeful that Odegaard is a safe pair of hands. He is also the captain of the Norwegian national team and is well-respected in the dressing room. But you can never be too sure, right? Choosing a club captain might not be like wagering on Ignition Casino Australia, but it surely has an element of risk! Therefore, Arteta will be hoping his choice proves to be a smart one in the course of the season. In this regard, here is a rating of Arsenal’s latest captains:

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal picked Aubameyang as club captain in November 2019 to replace Xhaka. He had established himself as the club’s talisman and finished that season with 29 goals in all competitions. Additionally, he helped The Gunners win the FA Cup after scoring in the semi-final and the final.

After that, the club offered him a lucrative 350,000 GBP a week contract. However, his performances were not very good, and he was often criticized for his poor attitude and discipline. For example, he returned late from a trip abroad in December 2021, and that was the last straw as Arteta stripped him of the club’s captaincy.

6. Per Mertesacker

After Mikel Arteta’s retirement in 2016, Arsenal named Per Mertesacker even though he would miss a sizable chunk of the season because of a knee injury. Mertesacker revealed how amazed he was when Wenger told him he would be the captain.

He only made one start that season in the 2017 FA Cup final, in which Arsenal beat Chelsea to lift the cup. That performance alone was enough to put him on this list.

5. Mikel Arteta

Arteta became Arsenal captain in 2014 as his playing days were coming to an end, and he was no longer starting regularly for The Gunners. Nonetheless, the current manager had a tremendous influence on the dressing room. He led the team to lift two FA Cups.

4. Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas was appointed Arsenal captain in 2008 as Gallas’ successor to become the second youngest ever captain. The medical department soon ruled him out for four months after sustaining a knee injury. Furthermore, he was a consistent performer for The Gunners, although they didn’t win any silverware under his captaincy. But, he eventually left the club to re-join Barcelona in 2011.

3. Thierry Henry

The French forward was already a legend when he took over the club’s captaincy after Patrick Viera left the club in 2005. He became the club’s all-time top-scorer and also score 100 league goals at Highbury. Moreover, Henry scored a hat-trick in Arsenal’s last game at Highbury.

Henry also captained The Gunners for their first Champions League final in 2006. His contribution to the Gunners was limited due to injuries before he left for Barcelona.

2. Patrick Vieira

The French midfield maestro had massive boots to fill when he took over the club captaincy from Tony Adams in 2002. But, Vieira was up to the task. He stayed three seasons before he left, which is more than his colleagues. His most significant achievement is that he captained The Gunners during their Invincibles campaign of 2003-04. The Frenchman also scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup final in 2005 to get one over their bitter rivals Manchester United. That was his last kick as an Arsenal player before he left the club for Juventus.

1. Tony Adams

Tony Adams became Arsenal’s captain in 1998, aged just 21 and was captain until he retired in 2002. During his captaincy, The Gunners registered great success. He captained The Gunners to their first two First Division titles, three FA Cups, two Premier League titles, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and two League cups. Tony Adams led by example on and off the pitch and epitomized everything a proper club captain should be.

Final Thoughts

Odegaard will take inspiration from his predecessors, especially those who assumed the role at a young age. He’ll also learn a thing or two from the current manager, Mikel Arteta, who was a great captain himself.

What kind of captain do you think Odegaard will be?