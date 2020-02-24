What can we expect from an improved Arsenal in March?

Arsenal is in good form right now which makes March a month to look forward to.

Arsenal has four games scheduled in March, three in the Premier League and one FA Cup clash. There will most probably be two Europa League games as well providing they finish off the job against Olympiacos on Thursday evening.

2nd March FA Cup – Portsmouth v Arsenal

Arsenal should win this one, if they were to lose it would be a genuine shock. I have little worries with this game.

7th March Premier League – Arsenal v West Ham United

West Ham showed against Liverpool that they have it within them to be dangerous but this really is a game that Arsenal collects all three points. Anything less would be a huge disappointment.

14th March Premier League – Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Brighton has proven to be a bit of a bogey team recently but this is a very different Arsenal and I fully expect a win and another three points in the bag.

22nd March Premier League – Southampton v Arsenal

A very tricky game and one that could easily be a banana skin, however, I am confident that Mikel Arteta will conjure up some more magic and that Arsenal will leave St Mary’s with all three points.

So, nine points from a possible nine points in the Premier League and qualification to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in better words a 100% win record.

Now, before anyone accuses me of being biased or going over the top, I suggest you read my previous articles when predicting upcoming games. I have never predicted Arsenal winning all their games and was, at a time, very pessimistic.

Let me know your thoughts on the four games above.