What can we expect from Arsenal in February games?

Arsenal has four games in February and there is every chance they can win all four.

Arsenal has won just three games with Mikel Arteta in charge as their manager, two of those wins have come in the FA Cup and the fans will be hoping that their warm-weather camp would bring more wins from this month.

Arteta’s men won’t be in competitive action again until 16th of February when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League. They will also play two more Europa League games and a Premier League game against Everton before the month ends.

Arsenal’s game against Burnley didn’t exactly live up to the expectations we all had.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the side, we expected that goals would come but after fluffing our lines early on, we couldn’t break the deadlock.

Nevertheless, I think the rest of February will be a great month for the Gunners and I expect us to win both league games at the Emirates.

Newcastle United have done better than expected under Steve Bruce this season, but I expect Arteta to outmanoeuvre the Toon tactician and get the win.

Olympiacos are currently unbeaten in the Greek league, they are closely followed by PAOK, but they struggled in Europe in the Champions League and I don’t expect a better performance from them in the Europa League.

I expect Arsenal to pick a win in both legs or at least a draw in Greece in the first leg.

Everton comes to town in our other Premier League game later this month. That game would be one of Arteta’s toughest. I predict that Arsenal will be a stronger unit with Pablo Mari being a starter. Arsenal should beat the Toffees as well.

All in all, I see February being a successful month for Arteta’s men.

An article from Ime