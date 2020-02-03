What can we expect from Arsenal in February games?

Arsenal has four games in February and there is every chance they can win all four.
Arsenal has won just three games with Mikel Arteta in charge as their manager, two of those wins have come in the FA Cup and the fans will be hoping that their warm-weather camp would bring more wins from this month.
Arteta’s men won’t be in competitive action again until 16th of February when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League. They will also play two more Europa League games and a Premier League game against Everton before the month ends.
Arsenal’s game against Burnley didn’t exactly live up to the expectations we all had.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the side, we expected that goals would come but after fluffing our lines early on, we couldn’t break the deadlock.
Nevertheless, I think the rest of February will be a great month for the Gunners and I expect us to win both league games at the Emirates.
Newcastle United have done better than expected under Steve Bruce this season, but I expect Arteta to outmanoeuvre the Toon tactician and get the win.
Olympiacos are currently unbeaten in the Greek league, they are closely followed by PAOK, but they struggled in Europe in the Champions League and I don’t expect a better performance from them in the Europa League.
I expect Arsenal to pick a win in both legs or at least a draw in Greece in the first leg.
Everton comes to town in our other Premier League game later this month. That game would be one of Arteta’s toughest. I predict that Arsenal will be a stronger unit with Pablo Mari being a starter. Arsenal should beat the Toffees as well.
All in all, I see February being a successful month for Arteta’s men.
An article from Ime
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Draws, draws and even more draws!
On paper, we should win all games in February
I agree with the article author’s prediction. Unless the players lost their motivation again
That’s the thing though, GAI.. one week the defence is poor, the next week the attack.. you never know which Arsenal will turn up… yes, you’re right, on paper we should win against Newcastle and Everton, but tbh I thought that yesterday against Burnley!!!
Can you imagine what the Emirates will be like if we don’t? If Walcott or Iwobi pop up with the winner.. Or if Joelinton bangs in a brace?!
Jeez, I just hope this break in Dubai does them some good… maybe they can bring back some rockets for up some of their ar*es… Laca can buy some scoring boots… actually while they’re out there, why don’t they just all practice shooting!!
The Burnley game was different, because Arsenal had to play at Turf Moor. We will have the supporters at the Emirates in February, except the game in Greece
Burnley played with long balls and relied on their aerial dominance, therefore our frail players had torrid time in fighting them
I hope our oppositions in February wouldn’t use similar gambling tactics, because Arsenal tend to have bad luck when playing against such teams
Newcastle, narrow win.
Olympiacos, draw. A narrow win at home.
Everton, draw.
Even this is very generous and predicted through Arsenal-tinted glasses.
I think we’re guaranteed more of the same TBH..
Less goals conceded but I also think we are still going to create little too. More draws!
Until MA can get any sort of midfield to work in a creative attacking way, the goals will still be few and far between. I feel the defense is improving though so well done to MA for that. I think bringing in the new defensive options in Mari and Soares is making the likes of Mustafi sit up and realise he is at risk of losing his place now. He was 100% better yesterday. I just wish we could have brought in a fantastic attacking midfielder too!