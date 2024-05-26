What can we expect from Arsenal stars at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 is just weeks away, with players from various countries converging in Germany for the month-long tournament.

Fans from across Europe, holding their tickets to Euro 2024, will flock to Germany with hopes that their nation will triumph and their club’s star players shine.

Germany is one of the teams to watch, and they have included at least one Arsenal player in their squad for the competition.

Kai Havertz will likely start games for the German team, having been one of Mikel Arteta’s key players this season.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team is among the favourites to win the competition, alongside France and England.

William Saliba has struggled on the international stage, often being benched in favour of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, but after nearly leading Arsenal to back-to-back league titles, he should be a starter for France.

Bukayo Saka was one of England’s best players on their way to the finals in Euro 2020, and he is expected to remain a key figure for the team at the Euros.

Despite his poor form in the second half of the season, it is hard to find another right winger better suited to Gareth Southgate’s system.

Declan Rice has arguably been the signing of the season in England, so we expect the midfielder to play every minute for the Three Lions at the Euros.

However, it is tough for Aaron Ramsdale, who will struggle to make the final England squad, having played very little all season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to start every game for Ukraine, while Kieran Tierney is almost certain to be picked in Scotland’s final squad.

David Raya is gradually proving to be Spain’s best goalkeeper, and the Gunners’ number one could be favoured in goal for his nation after a stunning season at the Emirates.

Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are still fighting to be in the Poland and Belgium squads, respectively. The Pole is almost certain to go to Germany.

Which Arsenal star can return as a Champion?

With France, England, Germany, and Portugal as the main pre-tournament favourites, we are very likely to have a European champion on our squad when next season begins.

Jorginho won the competition in 2020 with Italy, but the Italians have not had a good few years since then. He will likely be a starter for his nation, but Saliba, Havertz, Saka, and Rice have a better chance of winning the competition than the Italian.

After failing to win the league or any major competition this term, returning from the Euros with a winners’ medal would be great for our players’ confidence, making it a tournament to watch.