What changes will Mikel Arteta make to the Arsenal midfield?

The Mikel Arteta revolution could start with the Arsenal midfield.

Once the Arsenal midfield is sorted out I have no doubts that we will see a massive upturn in results and performances.

The defence simply would not come under so much pressure if the midfield did a better job of providing cover and the forwards would score more regularly with an increase in service.

Arteta will know this of course and I am certain that will determine his strategy and team selection tomorrow.

I feel confident that the former Man City assistant will go with a midfield of four starting with Lucas Torreira in the defensive midfielder role just in front of the defence.

In front of the Uruguayan, I am of the opinion that Arteta will plump for Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi.

Last but not least I expect a return to the first team for Mesut Ozil in front of the midfield and below the forwards being the creative force we are screaming for him to become.

So, this is the midfield I believe that Arteta will select tomorrow.

Lucas Torreira

Matteo Guendouzi

Joe Willock

Mesut Ozil

Now, Arteta could easily make a number of changes to that quartet. Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe could easily force their way in and in fact, so could Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

There is even a possibility that Nicholas Pepe could be dropped into the midfield on the right-hand side but based on an educated guess, the four listed are, in my opinion, the most likely midfield starters.