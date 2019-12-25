What changes will Mikel Arteta make to the Arsenal midfield?

8 Comments

The Mikel Arteta revolution could start with the Arsenal midfield.

Once the Arsenal midfield is sorted out I have no doubts that we will see a massive upturn in results and performances.

The defence simply would not come under so much pressure if the midfield did a better job of providing cover and the forwards would score more regularly with an increase in service.

Arteta will know this of course and I am certain that will determine his strategy and team selection tomorrow.

I feel confident that the former Man City assistant will go with a midfield of four starting with Lucas Torreira in the defensive midfielder role just in front of the defence.

In front of the Uruguayan, I am of the opinion that Arteta will plump for Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi.

Last but not least I expect a return to the first team for Mesut Ozil in front of the midfield and below the forwards being the creative force we are screaming for him to become.

So, this is the midfield I believe that Arteta will select tomorrow.

Lucas Torreira
Matteo Guendouzi
Joe Willock
Mesut Ozil

Now, Arteta could easily make a number of changes to that quartet. Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe could easily force their way in and in fact, so could Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

There is even a possibility that Nicholas Pepe could be dropped into the midfield on the right-hand side but based on an educated guess, the four listed are, in my opinion, the most likely midfield starters.

Updated: December 25, 2019 — 6:33 pm

8 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Skills1000
    Skills1000

    We should push to get two players in January. Thomas Partey and Lewis Dunk. 70m pounds will get them both.

    As for the midfield tomorrow, a midfield 3 of

    TORRERA OZIL LUIZ

    Reply
    1. Jack
      Jack

      OZIL ? Why not play the entire match with ten men??!

      Reply
      1. Moses setim
        Moses setim

        Maybe he will recover his besy form playing under Arteta, imagine how destructive we will be against our oponents.

        Reply
    2. Mogunna
      Mogunna

      Spot on, Luiz infront of Cbs then Torreira next to him and Ozil as a 10 in order to provide 3 players upfront. I would be tempted to switch Willock for Torreira, to add B to B threat.

      Once Luiz sits in front of those Cbs, it is safer and we can play going forward as he does well. No need then to have 2 players dedicated in defending at midfield!

      Reply
    3. Mogunna
      Mogunna

      Spot on was for Skills 1000

      Reply
  2. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    No, Arteta would most likely play two midfielders and one no 10

    Since he has to select the players based on their seniority, Xhaka, Torreira and Ozil would start

    Reply
  3. Innit
    Innit

    Well playing the player in the photo will be next to useless

    I rate Mkhi slightly higher than Ozil. Unfortunately he isn’t here and Ceballos is injured

    Try Wilock, Lacazette, Smith Rowe or Nelson in Ozil’s position. They can’t be that much worse.

    For midfield I would go for:
    Torreira, Guendouzi, Wilock/Lacazette , Pepe and Martinelli

    Reply
  4. vims
    vims

    I know Mikel said he will give everybody a chance. He will start on a clean slate. That is the best thing to do in this case. But I don’t think someone like Ozil will suddenly change his attitude and work for the team. This is man who has worked with many of the best coaches and has clashed with as many. I suggest Arteta works with the players who want to play for Arsenal and are proud to be here instead of going with senior players who think they are doing Arsenal a favour by being here.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.