What changes will Mikel Arteta make to the Arsenal midfield?

The Mikel Arteta revolution could start with the Arsenal midfield.
Once the Arsenal midfield is sorted out I have no doubts that we will see a massive upturn in results and performances.
The defence simply would not come under so much pressure if the midfield did a better job of providing cover and the forwards would score more regularly with an increase in service.
Arteta will know this of course and I am certain that will determine his strategy and team selection tomorrow.
I feel confident that the former Man City assistant will go with a midfield of four starting with Lucas Torreira in the defensive midfielder role just in front of the defence.
In front of the Uruguayan, I am of the opinion that Arteta will plump for Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi.
Last but not least I expect a return to the first team for Mesut Ozil in front of the midfield and below the forwards being the creative force we are screaming for him to become.
So, this is the midfield I believe that Arteta will select tomorrow.
Lucas Torreira
Matteo Guendouzi
Joe Willock
Mesut Ozil
Now, Arteta could easily make a number of changes to that quartet. Youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe could easily force their way in and in fact, so could Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
There is even a possibility that Nicholas Pepe could be dropped into the midfield on the right-hand side but based on an educated guess, the four listed are, in my opinion, the most likely midfield starters.
We should push to get two players in January. Thomas Partey and Lewis Dunk. 70m pounds will get them both.
As for the midfield tomorrow, a midfield 3 of
TORRERA OZIL LUIZ
OZIL ? Why not play the entire match with ten men??!
Maybe he will recover his besy form playing under Arteta, imagine how destructive we will be against our oponents.
Spot on, Luiz infront of Cbs then Torreira next to him and Ozil as a 10 in order to provide 3 players upfront. I would be tempted to switch Willock for Torreira, to add B to B threat.
Once Luiz sits in front of those Cbs, it is safer and we can play going forward as he does well. No need then to have 2 players dedicated in defending at midfield!
Spot on was for Skills 1000
No, Arteta would most likely play two midfielders and one no 10
Since he has to select the players based on their seniority, Xhaka, Torreira and Ozil would start
Well playing the player in the photo will be next to useless
I rate Mkhi slightly higher than Ozil. Unfortunately he isn’t here and Ceballos is injured
Try Wilock, Lacazette, Smith Rowe or Nelson in Ozil’s position. They can’t be that much worse.
For midfield I would go for:
Torreira, Guendouzi, Wilock/Lacazette , Pepe and Martinelli
I know Mikel said he will give everybody a chance. He will start on a clean slate. That is the best thing to do in this case. But I don’t think someone like Ozil will suddenly change his attitude and work for the team. This is man who has worked with many of the best coaches and has clashed with as many. I suggest Arteta works with the players who want to play for Arsenal and are proud to be here instead of going with senior players who think they are doing Arsenal a favour by being here.