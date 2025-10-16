What club can offer more than Arsenal at this moment in time?

If you were one of the top managers in world football, which club would you look to for backing, development, and the chance to manage some of the best players in the world – a squad second to none – while competing in the best league on the planet?

City? With those 115-plus charges still to be resolved and an ageing squad?

Liverpool? A strong first eleven, but a suspect squad, especially at the centre of defence?

Chelsea? With such a grotesque number of individually great players but insecurity over how to keep them all happy and on board, while uncertainty over their ground continues?

Newcastle? Still hampered by rules that prevent them from using their enormous wealth and unable to keep hold of their star players?

Manchester United? With all their problems both on and off the pitch, a stadium that needs millions spent on it, and a fan base so toxic it could turn on a sixpence at the slightest problem?

Tottenham? A wonderful stadium, a committed fanbase, a European trophy, but a history of sacking managers on a regular basis – and the burden of a more successful club down the road, who have a habit of signing top players from under their noses.

The Arsenal difference

That leaves The Arsenal. Owners who have turned down opportunities to make millions in profit by selling the club. They are looking to spend even more money on the Emirates, aiming to increase the capacity to around 70,000.

They have backed their current manager to the hilt and paid over the odds to keep him at the club. They continue to invest in top players to build a squad that boasts world-class talent in every position, twice over. They are also unafraid to spend on young players with the potential to become future stars – a great example of this is summer-signing Cristian Mosquera.

Most importantly, Arsenal have a fanbase that backs the manager, players, and ownership structure completely. The atmosphere at the Emirates reflects unity, purpose, and belief traits that many rival clubs seem to have lost.

Why would any manager look elsewhere?

At this moment in time, it is difficult to argue that any other club offers the same combination of stability, ambition, and vision for the future. Arsenal are built on tradition but focused on progress. Their infrastructure, investment, and sense of purpose are aligned in a way that very few elite clubs can match.

So, if all the top managerial positions in the Premier League suddenly became vacant, which club would you choose?

The answer seems clear to me – The Arsenal.

