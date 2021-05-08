What comes next for Arsenal? Here are three options…

Where do Arsenal go now? by Konstantin Mitov
Reality finally has crashed down on Arsenal and the lack of heart and desire in performances has been matched by our results. I’ve been warning of this all season, despite of all the hate I’ve gotten and all the “negativity” people seem to think I have against Arsenal.
The miserable truth is that apart from that 5-6 games after Christmas, we’ve been too slow, lacking ideas, mis-managed games where we’ve been on top, made a lot of individual mistakes, played players that don’t deserve to, while dropping others that have performed well ,and the list goes on and on.
I never enjoy when Arsenal don’t win, but dropping our of the Europa league is exactly what we deserve. It reflects the way we’ve been run as a football club on and off the pitch, and finally I think most Arsenal fans are on board that change is imminent. And as the season is effectively over, the questions are what comes next?
The most obvious question is ‘when is Arteta getting sacked?’. I think most people realized that having a talking parrot will manage Arsenal with pretty much similar success, but the Kroenke’s aren’t sacking him as far as I read.
The problem is that the players don’t look like they understand what is required of them, or they aren’t good enough to execute it. There is no way the Kroenkes will spend 250 million to revamp the squad, so I suspect at Christmas we will realize that we wasted another transfer window on a dead project.
The problem here isn’t just Arteta. The problem is everyone at Arsenal is here just for the paycheck. The only way we can attract a good player is by offering him ridiculous wages, to only sink him to our level, like it has happened with Partey and Willian and many before them.
Edu is another person that hides in the Shadows while he’s on the Kroenke’s payroll. So sad to see such a good player for us doing what Lehmann and every other former Arsenal player that has come into the club has done. Sit cluelessly without a voice. Why doesn’t he inform the board to sack Arteta? How does he justify the money we spent on Partey and Gabriel? We are mid-tabled and that doesn’t ring alarm bells?
Did we sign Luiz and Willian because we think they can take us forward or Edu do his countrymen a favour? Where is Vinai here? Why have we promoted a salesman to a CEO of a football club? Why has nobody spotted the rot and pulled the brakes on a project driving extremely fast into oblivion?
The future is dark and not good. There are 3 main outcomes. The most probable is keeping Arteta and going further down. A less likely option is sacking him, which is desperately necessary, but is this board capable of hiring a good replacement?
The Kroenkes would like to cut their losses, so I can’t see us paying top dollar for a good manager to get us out of this mess and why would you come to Arsenal? A squad full of players that have downed tools again, owners that don’t care, using a rookie as a shield, with no interest in investing.
We’re never hiring an Allegri, because he’ll have demands. The guy won multiple titles and got to two champions league finals. He has more ambition than pretending to be Pep G and fighting the mighty Leeds and Aston Villa for 9th place.
Our prospects are hiring another poor manager that is just another shield for KSE and we’re again hoping for miracles. And that is if they bother to change shields, because Artera does pretty well talking crap on press-conferences. How does he even have the audacity to talk about the fans? He’s so lucky they aren’t at the ground to tell him to his face how they feel.
Option 3 is that Daniel Ek buys the club. This one is in the fantasy realms despite the publicity stunt he did. There will be many questions if he or anyone else takes over. Having the likes of Thierry, Vieira and Denis Beegkamp on board, declaring to be a massive fan of the club and wanting to reunite with the fans is a good start. We should just have in mind that politics also talk sweet, until they take power in their own hands.
But honestly, can it be worse than where it is now with KSE? An owner so uninterested in the club, so blatantly obvious that he is here only to milk the cash cow. I wouldn’t mind a change in ownership, it’s the one thing we haven’t tried and I’d be so happy to see a few faces gone forever from Arsenal, but I’m not daydreaming and having false hope.
The future for Arsenal looks like sticking with Arteta and it will not get better. Luckily I am back to the “I don’t care” zone like I was with Wenger and Emery. There’s a limit to where you can care, when you obviously see that there’s nothing in return.
Unless serious changes come to the club at multiple levels I am considering skipping next season entirely. A broken ‘on repeat’ won’t sound good on another replay. We need a reboot, a clear out and a vision. Players, Manager, Board and owner. Everything must change.
Konstantin
I think we need to start a fresh with a new more experienced manager.
There are only two options to me, which one do you guys choose?
A. Sack Arteta now and bring a manager whose playing style suits our senior attackers’. In my opinion, the only available high-profile managers with such approach are Allegri and Benitez, whom I don’t prefer
B. Keep Arteta and put Aubameyang/ Lacazette/ Nketiah into transfer list
Why can’t we sack Arteta and get rid of the 3 players you mention
It could be like that, I think only Lacazette and Nketiah. Aubameyang will the problem again if the new manager’s system doesn’t suit his playing style
AS FUNNY AS IT SOUNDS I WANT THEM ALL GONE.
Please see my post under the previous article and reference to “The Guardian” article by Nick Ames “In trouble from top to bottom: chaoticArsenal are failing in all areas”.
Konstantin, Max Allegri will not come to article because (as you state) his transfer budget and control demands would be too high. In addition he is reticent to manage outside Italy, due to language.
Agree Ozzie, could be another Emery farce.
He better should not come as at Arsenal not knowing the language somehow has become something to ridicule.
When people thought things couldn’t get any worse under Emery and Arteta said to hold his dryer..
Whether the board sack arteta or not i would like to see the squad changed up as much as possible, especially players who have been here long enough to prove themselves but have fallen short of expectations
Out
Leno- if he wants to leave
Runnarson
Bellerin- 2 years left on contract/don’t renew
Holding – shouldn’t have renewed contract
Chambers – 2 years left on contract
Xhaka- 2 years left on contract/don’t renew
Kolasinac – 1 left on contract
Maitland niles
Torreira – 1 year on left contract
Guendouzi – 1 year left on contract
Nketiah- 1 year left on contract
Laca- 1 year left on contract
Willian
Cebollos
Odegaard
Luiz – don’t renew
Loan next season
Willock
Nelson
In
Onana gk
Atal rb
Duig lb
Bissouma dm
Locotelli cm
Buendia am/rw
Patson daka/Ivan toney/Andre silva st
This wouldn’t even be breaking the bank but shrewd business, so if the board are serious get it done!
I’m with you my guy
Emery got a tune out of the team for one season.
Arteta in two seasons got a tune out of the team for a month after the long lay off last season.
This season despite half a dozen additions the team has rarely got out of second gear often playing an insipid slow brand of insomnia inducing side ways backwards dross.
How can anything change when 90% of the squad are on supet fat long term contracts with no performance
A new manager would at least give us hope.
Things can not get any worse or as Yazoo sung “The only way is up’
And the crowds are coming back
Arteta must be sacked…that’s the priority. Should it be at the end of the season….yes, or even now. All energies should spent trying to get Brendan Rogers to the club. If we could seduce him with a good deal he’ll get us to top four again fairly quickly and we would play football. One day even maybe top the EPL. That’s his trademark. We should offer him a great deal because he has taken Leicester as far as he can. The right package and we could get him.