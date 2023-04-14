What could be Arsenal Women’s stumbling blocks on route to WSL & UWCL victory? by Michelle

The Arsenal women, like the Arsenal men, have a strong chance of winning the league title. There are numerous factors that might propel Eidevall and his squad to a WSL triumph, but we will focus on two that could hinder them from lifting the WSL title this season. So, what exactly are these two things?

1. Failing to Be Better Than Chelsea

Arsenal have a chance to win all of their remaining games. But, of their remaining fixtures, two stand out: the Manchester United game (19th April) and the Chelsea game (21st May), both of which are tricky. Either way, they must win. If Arsenal defeats Manchester United next week, they will have gained an advantage over United because they will be tied, but Arsenal will have played one fewer game. After taking care of United, they’ll need to be better than Chelsea, avoid dropping points, take advantage of the Blues’ losing points, and beat Emma Hayes and her squad when the two teams meet as they did in the Continental Cup.

2. Losing Focus and Not Treating Every Game as if It Were the Final

A few weeks ago, Matt Beard admitted there is a huge gap between teams in the top 4 (Man United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal), saying via Liverpool.com, “We know there is a gap between the top four right now and the rest of the teams. From our perspective, and we’ve said this all along, we want to be as competitive as we can in this division” This belief should not lead Arsenal to dismiss any remaining opponents besides Manchester United and Chelsea. Just as Arteta and his boys treat each game like a final, so should Eidevall and his girls. Other than that, winning the league is just as vital as winning the Champions League; they must strike a balance between providing enough attention to both the league and the Champions League. Overall, this Arsenal women’s side has everything it takes to add more silverware to their 2022–23 season, whether it will be one of the WSL, the Champions League, or both, only time will tell..

As Eidevall said via Arsenal.com before the Champions League win against Bayern Munich: “I think we can beat any team on any given day”

“That is such a great feeling to have. We know it’s going to be determined by small details, but this set of players could play any team in the world, and I know we would have a chance of beating them.

“That is one of the greatest feelings to have because then you know that everything is possible”

Now we need to see them prove it on the pitch, starting with Manchester United next week.

Michelle Maxwell

