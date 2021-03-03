What did Arsenal fans expect from Arteta this season?

What is expected of Arteta? by ThirdmanJW
I recently wrote an article detailing why Arteta needs more time, and highlighting the progress he has made, and as with any article, some agreed, and some did not agree with what I said. I have no issue with those disagreeing, in fact, life would be boring if everyone always agreed on everything. The issue I had, is that those who disagreed, did not really give a detailed explanation as to why?
Many want Arteta gone, or have done so since day one of his appointment, but I have rarely seen a compelling case to back up their arguments. I too, was fuming that he was our new manager, but it was only fair that I gave him my support, and he has won me over.
I think it is all too easy to look at the league table as a way of quantifying Arteta’s performance. Of course, we should be doing better, but as highlighted in my previous article, not as much as people think. Especially given how crazy this season has been so far. I never like to deflect away from our own problems, by referencing other club’s struggles, but this has been an extraordinary season. Far better, and more experienced managers like Klopp, and Mourinho are having nightmare seasons! In context, they are performing worse than Arteta. Who would have thought that West Ham would be challenging for a Champions League position after 2/3’s of the season? Who could have foreseen Sheff Utd’s diabolical form after their performances last season? So, I think this is a valid point.
I don’t want to rehash everything I said before on Arteta, but one needs to acknowledge what he inherited, and that there has been progress. So, bullet points will be an easier, and quicker. Find me a manager who inherited a worse situation.
What Arteta inherited
- Worst Arsenal squad in over 35 years
- Lack of funds, not just because of Kroenke, but from the gross-mismanagement of player sales, and contracts under Wenger and Gazidis
- Terrible culture at the club. Too much player power, lack of discipline, no accountability from top to bottom
- Over decade-long problem of poor defending
- Confidence at rock bottom, and problems within the dressing room
- Embarrassing performances that had become far too regular, especially away from home, and against low quality opposition
Progression under Arteta
- Quality of the squad has improved, via signings and coaching
- There is still a lack of funds (no real fault of Arteta’s), but hopefully some sales in the summer
- Big improvement in the culture. Arteta has shown great courage taking on player power. To completely exclude two experienced players for the best part of year, took huge cojones. There seems to be far more accountability, and discipline within the squad now
- Big improvement in our defending on a consistent basis. Even in defeat, we no longer get thrashed, or give up so many opportunities on our goal
- Huge improvement against quality opposition. I think Arteta has won almost half his games against top teams, and we now compete in these fixtures. We don’t get humiliated anymore
- To win an FA Cup and qualify for Europe, given the situation when Arteta took over, was an unbelievable achievement! As we know from Wenger’s reign towards the end, a cup win doesn’t necessarily mean the club is making overall progression, but Arteta’s victory came so quickly, it’s too early to tell if it was just papering over the cracks, or if it was a sign of his potential.
Arteta has not got everything right, but find me a manager that makes zero mistakes, especially one still learning his trade. Even our terrible attacking as a failing of Arteta’s is becoming a moot point with each passing game. The argument I guess is are we progressing enough, or quickly enough?
The main reason for this article is not to repeat myself, but just to refresh those doubters of the situation Arteta inherited, the progress, and the context of this crazy season.
Obviously, many of you disagree, and I would love to read a detailed explanation as to why? Instead of the usual name calling, or a one sentence answers like “Arteta is clueless”, tell us all, why is he clueless? Why is he a failure? My main question though, is what were you expecting? Arteta or not, where did you expect us to be, given what Emery left, and the deep-rooted problems dating back to the Wenger/Gazidis reign? Did you expect a cup win last season, and European qualification? Should we be above Liverpool right now, challenging for the Top Four places?
I personally thought we would have been better in attack earlier, but I am pleased that is improving game by game. I also thought we would be a little closer to the Top Four, but realistically, I don’t think CL qualification is possible right now. Early exits in the domestic cups were obviously very disappointing. So, we are not that far off from where I thought we might be.
ThirdManJW
Agree with you
Full support to Mikel and the players!
Not good enough for the “ press the button” instant success mob.You ought to pay a visit to Le grove if u want a taste of that.Miserable & looking for faults even when Arsenal win.You’ve listed accurately the problems Arteta inherited.But Thats disregarded by the naysayers.They don’t want to hear it or acknowledge it.For them you’ve got one season for min top four or EL winners.That’s it.When you challenge them on who is this Messiah that’s going to arrive ,sort out the mess,on a shoestring budget .oh & play wonderful football they have no answer.Youlll never please the muppets no matter what.Such is the modern social media fan base.
I expected improvement, just a little. So far, I haven’t seen it although Leicester game was maybe our best of the season so far..?
My only issue is go back to the summer and many on this site were saying top 4 and even a title challenge
so those same people can’t now say this is okay
I back our manager but won’t make excuses for him
No manager inherits a perfect situation but the fact is that terrible squad he inherited were not finishing 8th or 10th before he arrived so he has to take accountability
Will never understand this notion that ‘ ignore the table ‘
The Leauge table is surely the most important aspect ?
The irony that some blame the previous regime but how come the previous regime never struggled quite like this ?
Yes, I was expecting a top 4, maybe title challenge at the beginning of this season with our squad. But now, I miss Wenger and his “dross players” with Champions League quaranteed.
Because of the players’ temperaments and some weird line-ups, we suffered too many unnecessary defeats. So I’d accept a top six finish or at least the seventh position in EPL
He has my support till the season end because he’s earned the right having won the fa cup but there is no way that this squad of players should be where we are in the league ,I said top 4 when season started and I still think we should be top 4 with the players we have ,big improvements needed for the last push up the league .
OFC everyone has a different opinion and I can see the other side of the coin with fans wanting him gone ,that does not make you a know nothing immature fan with no life experience like a few on here keep bleating on about it just means you have an opinion that differs ,I’m very much on the fence with him ATM but he still as my support .
Expected:
-Top 6
-Europe Quarter Final
-FA Cup Semi Final
People have to realize that those process take time.
Take the team i support in my country, from 1997 to 2013 they were always a few points to get relegated, but they won one ocasional relevant title (2006,2009,2013) and lost finals to ridiculous teams (2003,2004,2008) a lot of humiliated defeats.
But that changed, in 2013, when a new president was appointed, he promised, for the first year, terrible and cheap players, and no titles, but in the future, we would become champions.
So we start slowly becoming better, and having more money to buy better players, but it wasnt instant succes
Then in 2018, we lost the Final of the Cup (FA CUP), and the Sulamericana (europa league)
But we already have a good team in hands, just needed a few others.
In 2019 and 2020, we won 7 titles
Includind 2 national titles
and 1 libertadores (champions league)
Now, everybody here is afraid of playng against us.
My point is, keep the faith in the manager and the players we have right now
we are gonna get better.
Cheers from Brazil!
ARSENAL+FLAMENGO