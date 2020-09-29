What did Arteta have to seem so positive about last night? (Opinion)

Was our gaffer relieved to get the first of two games against Liverpool out of the way or is there something happening that we don’t know about?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game our boss in my eyes, seemed rather positive and happy!

Was it more a case of relief that the tie was over and that he could look forward to picking his boys up for the next round of games or was it because he had seen something that we clearly didn’t (or maybe that we didn’t lose by more than two goals)?

From the way I saw Arteta last night he seemed happy enough in his post-match interview, of course stating what we all knew and saw: “It’s a tough place to come for anybody in the world. They set incredible standards; they dominate every aspect of the game. Taking the lead put us in a really strong position to believe more that we could get something out of the game. We conceded too early, in a mistake.”

Although we had a poor first half we did come out and looked much better in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough and Arteta too stated: “In the second half we corrected a few things, we were much better. We had some problems still with the ball and we had the best chance in the game and when it comes to Anfield you’re not going to get 10 chances. When you get through one on one with the keeper, you have to score if you want to get something out of the game.”

Considering we lost 3-1, was Arteta rather relieved and happy? Relieved it was over, happy our boys came into the game more in the second half and kept Liverpool at bay although not for long!

Is it me or is there something in the pipeline because for me the interview from our gaffer didn’t really have many negative aspects involved! Gooners?

Shenel